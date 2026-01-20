Skip to main content
Former Kentucky WR Troy Stellato commits to UNLV

Jack PIlgrimby: Jack Pilgrim33 minutes ago

Blink and you may have missed him in Lexington — Troy Stellato is taking his final season of eligibility with him to Vegas.

Kentucky earned the Clemson transfer’s commitment last offseason over Michigan and West Virginia with the veteran receiver also receiving interest from Louisville, Arkansas and Texas A&M. The thought was that if he could overcome the injury issues that kept him off the field under Dabo Swinney, he could finally live up to his potential as a former top-200 recruit out of high school after showing it in flashes, racking up 52 receptions for 600 yards and two touchdowns in 23 games as a Tiger.

The result? One single catch for four yards against Texas, appearing in only four games.

Not quite what anyone had in mind when he joined the fold this time last year.

Stellato hit the portal on December 30, first reported by On3’s Pete Nakos. What’s next for the former Tiger-turned-Wildcat? A move to UNLV under Dan Mullen, the school announcing his official addition on Monday.

“Fresh route runner,” they said. “Welcome to Las Vegas.”

We will never forget the Troy Stellato era of Kentucky football. So long, partner.

Kentucky transfer commits

Who did Will Stein add to address the wide receiver room? Five signatures came through this portal season from LSU’s Nic Anderson, Southern Utah’s Shane Carr, Louisville’s Brock Coffman, UAB’s Xavier Daisy and Arkansas’ Ja’Kayden Ferguson.

Take a look at the full list of transfer commitments — 34 in total:

PlayerPositionHigh SchoolFormer SchoolYear
Olaus AlinenG/T (6-6, 322)Windson (Conn.) The Loomis Chaffee SchoolAlabamaRedshirt Junior
Jesse AndersonS (6-0, 180)Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Cardinal GibbonsPittsburghRedshirt Junior
Max AndersoniOL (6-5, 311)Frisco (Texas) HighTennesseeRedshirt Sophomore
Nic AndersonWR (6-4, 208)Katy (Texas) HighOklahoma | LSURedshirt Senior
Elijah “Bo” BarnesLB (6-1, 244)Dallas (Texas) SkylineTexasRedshirt Freshman
Jovantae BarnesRB (6-0, 211)Las Vegas (Nev.) Desert PinesOklahomaRedshirt Senior
CJ Baxter Jr.RB (6-1, 227)Orlando (Fla.) EdgewaterTexasRedshirt Junior
Ahmad BreauxiDL (6-3, 278)Ruston (La.) HighLSUJunior
Shane CarrWR (6-2, 190)South (Ca.) HighSouthern UtahJunior
Jordan CastellS (6-2, 213)Winter Garden (Fla.) West OrangeFloridaSenior
Brock CoffmanWR (6-0, 180)Lexington (Ky.) SayreLouisvilleRedshirt Freshman
Carson CruverQB (6-3, 200)Austin (Texas) St. Michael’s Catholic AcademyFlorida AtlanticRedshirt Junior
Xavier DaisyWR (6-3, 210)Norcross (Ga.) Greater Atlanta Christian SchoolUABJunior
Ja’Kayden FergusonWR (6-2, 187)Missouri City (Texas) Thurgood MarshallArkansasSophomore
Aaron GatesNickel (6-0, 198)Jacksonville (Fla.) Trinity ChristianFloridaRedshirt Junior
Jamarrion HarklessiDL (6-3, 315)Lexington (Ky.) Frederick DouglassPurdueRedshirt Junior
Lance HeardT (6-6, 330)Monroe (La.) NevilleLSU | TennesseeSenior
JacQai LongQB (6-2, 205)Hurricane (W. Va.) HighMarshallRedshirt Sophomore
Mark Manfred IIICB (6-1, 175)Marietta (Ga.) SprayberryMissouriRedshirt Freshman
Cole MarszalekLS (5-11, 205)Millennium (Az.) HighJacksonville StateSenior
Kenny MincheyQB (6-2, 208)Hendersonville (Tenn.) Pope John Paul IINotre DameRedshirt Junior
Antonio O’BerryEDGE (6-6, 240)Huber Heights (Ohio) WayneTiffin (D-II) | Gardner-Webb6th-Year Senior
Tom O’HaraP (6-1, 197)ProKick AustraliaMurray StateJunior
Coleton PriceiOL (6-3, 318)Bowie (Texas) HighBaylorRedshirt Senior
Spencer RadnotiLS (6-3, 230)Canton (Ga.) CherokeeGeorgia StateRedshirt Sophomore
Ben ReevesEDGE (6-1, 240)Covington (Ky.) CatholicGeorgetown (Ky.) CollegeRedshirt Sophomore
Cyrus ReyesS (6-1, 200)Taylor (Texas) HighMississippi StateJunior
Mark RobinsonT (6-5, 320)Longwood (Fla.) LymanUTEPJunior
Hasaan SykesCB (6-0, 185)Tucker (Ga.) HighWestern CarolinaJunior
Tyler ThomasEDGE (6-5, 259)Mobile (Ala.) Cottage Hill Christian AcademyUAB | South AlabamaRedshirt Junior
Tegra TshabolaiOL (6-6, 322)West Chester (Ohio) Lakota WestOhio StateRedshirt Senior
Tavion WallaceLB (6-1, 239)Baxley (Ga.) Appling CountyArkansasSophomore
Dominic WisemaniDL (6-2, 300)Davenport (Iowa) HighSouth AlabamaRedshirt Senior
Adam ZouaguiK (5-11, 188)Herndon (Va.) HighDavidson | South FloridaSenior

