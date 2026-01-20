Former Kentucky WR Troy Stellato commits to UNLV
Blink and you may have missed him in Lexington — Troy Stellato is taking his final season of eligibility with him to Vegas.
Kentucky earned the Clemson transfer’s commitment last offseason over Michigan and West Virginia with the veteran receiver also receiving interest from Louisville, Arkansas and Texas A&M. The thought was that if he could overcome the injury issues that kept him off the field under Dabo Swinney, he could finally live up to his potential as a former top-200 recruit out of high school after showing it in flashes, racking up 52 receptions for 600 yards and two touchdowns in 23 games as a Tiger.
Top 10
- 1
COMEBACK CATS!
UK rallies from 17 down to beat TN!
- 2New
Boley & Minchey
Stein Details QB Change
- 3New
Resume Check
Cats trending up after road wins
- 4New
Polls
UK receiving votes again
- 5Hot
Don't Miss It
Tough, resilient Cats stay in the fight.
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
The result? One single catch for four yards against Texas, appearing in only four games.
Not quite what anyone had in mind when he joined the fold this time last year.
Stellato hit the portal on December 30, first reported by On3’s Pete Nakos. What’s next for the former Tiger-turned-Wildcat? A move to UNLV under Dan Mullen, the school announcing his official addition on Monday.
“Fresh route runner,” they said. “Welcome to Las Vegas.”
We will never forget the Troy Stellato era of Kentucky football. So long, partner.
Kentucky transfer commits
Who did Will Stein add to address the wide receiver room? Five signatures came through this portal season from LSU’s Nic Anderson, Southern Utah’s Shane Carr, Louisville’s Brock Coffman, UAB’s Xavier Daisy and Arkansas’ Ja’Kayden Ferguson.
Take a look at the full list of transfer commitments — 34 in total:
|Player
|Position
|High School
|Former School
|Year
|Olaus Alinen
|G/T (6-6, 322)
|Windson (Conn.) The Loomis Chaffee School
|Alabama
|Redshirt Junior
|Jesse Anderson
|S (6-0, 180)
|Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Cardinal Gibbons
|Pittsburgh
|Redshirt Junior
|Max Anderson
|iOL (6-5, 311)
|Frisco (Texas) High
|Tennessee
|Redshirt Sophomore
|Nic Anderson
|WR (6-4, 208)
|Katy (Texas) High
|Oklahoma | LSU
|Redshirt Senior
|Elijah “Bo” Barnes
|LB (6-1, 244)
|Dallas (Texas) Skyline
|Texas
|Redshirt Freshman
|Jovantae Barnes
|RB (6-0, 211)
|Las Vegas (Nev.) Desert Pines
|Oklahoma
|Redshirt Senior
|CJ Baxter Jr.
|RB (6-1, 227)
|Orlando (Fla.) Edgewater
|Texas
|Redshirt Junior
|Ahmad Breaux
|iDL (6-3, 278)
|Ruston (La.) High
|LSU
|Junior
|Shane Carr
|WR (6-2, 190)
|South (Ca.) High
|Southern Utah
|Junior
|Jordan Castell
|S (6-2, 213)
|Winter Garden (Fla.) West Orange
|Florida
|Senior
|Brock Coffman
|WR (6-0, 180)
|Lexington (Ky.) Sayre
|Louisville
|Redshirt Freshman
|Carson Cruver
|QB (6-3, 200)
|Austin (Texas) St. Michael’s Catholic Academy
|Florida Atlantic
|Redshirt Junior
|Xavier Daisy
|WR (6-3, 210)
|Norcross (Ga.) Greater Atlanta Christian School
|UAB
|Junior
|Ja’Kayden Ferguson
|WR (6-2, 187)
|Missouri City (Texas) Thurgood Marshall
|Arkansas
|Sophomore
|Aaron Gates
|Nickel (6-0, 198)
|Jacksonville (Fla.) Trinity Christian
|Florida
|Redshirt Junior
|Jamarrion Harkless
|iDL (6-3, 315)
|Lexington (Ky.) Frederick Douglass
|Purdue
|Redshirt Junior
|Lance Heard
|T (6-6, 330)
|Monroe (La.) Neville
|LSU | Tennessee
|Senior
|JacQai Long
|QB (6-2, 205)
|Hurricane (W. Va.) High
|Marshall
|Redshirt Sophomore
|Mark Manfred III
|CB (6-1, 175)
|Marietta (Ga.) Sprayberry
|Missouri
|Redshirt Freshman
|Cole Marszalek
|LS (5-11, 205)
|Millennium (Az.) High
|Jacksonville State
|Senior
|Kenny Minchey
|QB (6-2, 208)
|Hendersonville (Tenn.) Pope John Paul II
|Notre Dame
|Redshirt Junior
|Antonio O’Berry
|EDGE (6-6, 240)
|Huber Heights (Ohio) Wayne
|Tiffin (D-II) | Gardner-Webb
|6th-Year Senior
|Tom O’Hara
|P (6-1, 197)
|ProKick Australia
|Murray State
|Junior
|Coleton Price
|iOL (6-3, 318)
|Bowie (Texas) High
|Baylor
|Redshirt Senior
|Spencer Radnoti
|LS (6-3, 230)
|Canton (Ga.) Cherokee
|Georgia State
|Redshirt Sophomore
|Ben Reeves
|EDGE (6-1, 240)
|Covington (Ky.) Catholic
|Georgetown (Ky.) College
|Redshirt Sophomore
|Cyrus Reyes
|S (6-1, 200)
|Taylor (Texas) High
|Mississippi State
|Junior
|Mark Robinson
|T (6-5, 320)
|Longwood (Fla.) Lyman
|UTEP
|Junior
|Hasaan Sykes
|CB (6-0, 185)
|Tucker (Ga.) High
|Western Carolina
|Junior
|Tyler Thomas
|EDGE (6-5, 259)
|Mobile (Ala.) Cottage Hill Christian Academy
|UAB | South Alabama
|Redshirt Junior
|Tegra Tshabola
|iOL (6-6, 322)
|West Chester (Ohio) Lakota West
|Ohio State
|Redshirt Senior
|Tavion Wallace
|LB (6-1, 239)
|Baxley (Ga.) Appling County
|Arkansas
|Sophomore
|Dominic Wiseman
|iDL (6-2, 300)
|Davenport (Iowa) High
|South Alabama
|Redshirt Senior
|Adam Zouagui
|K (5-11, 188)
|Herndon (Va.) High
|Davidson | South Florida
|Senior
Discuss This Article
Comments have moved.
Join the conversation and talk about this article and all things Kentucky Sports in the new KSR Message Board.
KSBoard