Former Kentucky WR Troy Stellato commits to UNLV

Blink and you may have missed him in Lexington — Troy Stellato is taking his final season of eligibility with him to Vegas.

Kentucky earned the Clemson transfer’s commitment last offseason over Michigan and West Virginia with the veteran receiver also receiving interest from Louisville, Arkansas and Texas A&M. The thought was that if he could overcome the injury issues that kept him off the field under Dabo Swinney, he could finally live up to his potential as a former top-200 recruit out of high school after showing it in flashes, racking up 52 receptions for 600 yards and two touchdowns in 23 games as a Tiger.

The result? One single catch for four yards against Texas, appearing in only four games.

Not quite what anyone had in mind when he joined the fold this time last year.

Stellato hit the portal on December 30, first reported by On3’s Pete Nakos. What’s next for the former Tiger-turned-Wildcat? A move to UNLV under Dan Mullen, the school announcing his official addition on Monday.

“Fresh route runner,” they said. “Welcome to Las Vegas.”

Fresh route runner.



Welcome to Las Vegas @troystellato 🎰 pic.twitter.com/Lusk8XcqeL — UNLV Football (@unlvfootball) January 19, 2026

We will never forget the Troy Stellato era of Kentucky football. So long, partner.

Kentucky transfer commits

Who did Will Stein add to address the wide receiver room? Five signatures came through this portal season from LSU’s Nic Anderson, Southern Utah’s Shane Carr, Louisville’s Brock Coffman, UAB’s Xavier Daisy and Arkansas’ Ja’Kayden Ferguson.

Take a look at the full list of transfer commitments — 34 in total: