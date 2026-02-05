Former UofL Tight End Among 2 New Additions to Kentucky Football Staff

Will Stein is assembling an army of assistants for his first Kentucky coaching staff. Many of them once suited up for the Louisville Cardinals, including the latest addition.

Keith Towbridge will serve as an assistant running backs coach alongside Kolby Smith. Smith was a running back for the Cards from 2003-06. Towbridge was recruited by Joker Phillips, but the Toledo native ultimately signed with the Cards. That brings the number up to five former Louisville Cardinals on Stein’s staff, and that doesn’t include staffers in non-coaching roles like assistant GM Pete Nochta and assistant strength coach Joe Miday.

Between 2013-16, Towbridge caught 21 passes for 283 yards and three touchdowns, with all three scores coming during his junior season at Louisville. An undrafted free agent, he hung around the NFL for three years, spending two seasons on the Buffalo Bills’ active roster.

Towbridge started his coaching career with Hunter Cantwell at Christian Academy in Louisville. He joined the Purdue coaching staff in 2024 and spent 2025 coaching tight ends and special teams at Bethune-Cookman.

Tommy Shuler was also added to the updated Kentucky football roster as an assistant wide receivers coach. He played the position at Marshall from 2011-14 and twice led C-USA in receptions, finishing his career with 322 catches for 3,563 yards and 25 touchdowns. Shuler was a high school coach in his hometown of Miami last fall, and has been recruiting South Florida for the Cats.

Kentucky 2026 Coaching Staff

