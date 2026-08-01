Former Michigan State Forward Jaxon Kohler Emerges as Kentucky Target

The unexpected arrival of an August transfer portal has given Mark Pope more options to fill out his 2026-27 Kentucky basketball roster. One of Tom Izzo’s team captains has appeared as a blip on the Wildcats’ radar.

Jaxon Kohler is exploring a fifth year of college basketball, and he tells Jon Rothstein that Kentucky is among the schools that have expressed early interest. BYU and Kansas are also in the mix. He’s also considering a return to Michigan State.

Last season, Kohler was an All-Big Ten Honorable Mention selection after averaging 12.5 points per game. He was the Big Ten’s third-best rebounder, averaging 8.9 boards per contest. His 312 rebounds ranked in the Top 25 nationally. Kohler shot 50.0% from the floor (164-of-328) and 38.9% from 3-point land (58-of-149).

During the offseason, Pope has said the length will be a strength of this Kentucky team. At 6-foot-9, Kohler has plenty of that and could bring a proven pedigree while cleaning the glass. The Wildcats could certainly use that after ranking No. 158 nationally in rebounding rate in 2026-27.

Malachi Moreno is returning for year two, but he could use some help in the frontcourt. There’s plenty of uncertainty surrounding what Ousmane N’Diaye could bring from the international ranks. Franck Kepnang has a lengthy injury history, and Kam Williams underwent a second surgery on his foot this offseason. Adding a player of Kohler’s caliber to the frontcourt, alongside Moreno and Milan Momcilovic, could be just what Kentucky needs.

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