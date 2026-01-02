Former Texas RB CJ Baxter Among Additional Kentucky Transfer Portal Visitors

Kentucky is firing on all cylinders on the opening day of the transfer portal. We reported a handful of visitors at midnight. That list has nearly doubled in size in less than 12 hours.

On Friday morning, Pete Thamel reported that CJ Baxter will take his first visit of the transfer portal period to Kentucky. KSR can confirm that the former Texas running back is expected to be in Lexington this weekend.

A former five-star recruit, Baxter was the top-ranked running back in the class of 2023 when he signed with the Horns. He earned Freshman All-American honors and was an All-Big 12 Honorable Mention selection after rushing for 659 yards (4.8 ypc.) and five touchdowns in his debut. Baxter suffered a season-ending injury prior to the start of his sophomore year. Injuries limited him to only eight games in 2025. He’s expected to have two years of eligibility remaining.

Clocking in at 6-1, 227 pounds, Baxter is a physical back that can move the pile in short-yardage situations. He was the No. 1 running back in America because he has some breakaway speed to combine with that exceptional size. Running back is a position of need for Kentucky and could be addressed with more than one player during the transfer portal period.

Two Transfer Portal Defensive Linemen Expected to Visit Kentucky

Baxter is not the only former SEC player being targeted by Kentucky in the transfer portal. On3’s Hayes Fawcett reports that Arkansas DL Ian Geffrard is expected to visit Kentucky. He’ll also take trips to SMU, Auburn, and Texas.

Geffrard is a 6-5, 387-pound interior defensive lineman who started in all 12 games for the Razorbacks this fall at nose guard. A Georgia native, he had 25 tackles and eight pressures during his redshirt sophomore campaign. He’ll have two years of eligibility remaining.

Kentucky is dipping its toes in waters outside of the SEC, too. On3’s Steve Wiltfong reports West Georgia defensive lineman Kourtney Kelly has booked a trip to Kentucky for next weekend. Last fall, the 6-3, 281-pound Kelly had 17 tackles and four sacks. Clemson appears to be the school to beat, with the Tigers getting the first visit.

Want more Kentucky football intel? Join KSR Plus for the chaotic transfer portal season right now and receive 50% off an annual subscription.