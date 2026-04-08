Former UK assistant Chuck Martin is leaving Arkansas for Chapel Hill
There is no new portal movement to share at this time. However, there is a coaching move worth noting.
Former Kentucky assistant coach Chuck Martin, who followed John Calipari from Lexington to Arkansas, will join new UNC head coach Michael Malone in Chapel Hill. Martin gets a new title with the move to Carolina. He will be an associate head coach for the Tar Heels.
Martin and Malone have a working history. They coached together in the Bronx in the 1999-2000 season, part of Bobby Gonzalez’s staff with the Manhattan Jaspers. That was their only year together in coaching, but Martin must have made a positive impression on Malone, as the longtime NBA head coach entrusted him with a top position on his first collegiate staff. Malone left Manhattan for the NBA in 2001.
Martin, on the other hand, has a long college resume spanning more than 25 years, most recently with Arkansas for the last two seasons. He was a big help in landing back-to-back top-five recruiting classes for the Razorbacks as Calipari’s recruiting coordinator at the chicken factory.
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Chuck Martin at Kentucky
Martin’s time at the University of Kentucky was short-lived. He replaced outgoing assistant K.T. Turner in the 2023 offseason and helped Calipari assemble Kentucky’s 2023-24 recruiting class that was ranked No. 1 in the country.
As UK’s recruiting coordinator, Martin was assembling another strong class in Lexington until Calipari left for Arkansas in April 2024, taking Martin with him for the same role.
He leaves behind three years under Calipari to help Malone rebuild UNC’s program.
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