Former Huskies Move Into New Digs at Kentucky

Move-in weekend continues for the Kentucky Wildcats as the basketball team gets acquainted with their new digs on campus. Even though they used to operate on Pacific Time, a couple of Cats were up bright and early to get into their new Kentucky home.

Zoom Diallo and Franck Kepnang spent the last two seasons playing together at Washington. A few weeks after the guard committed to Kentucky, the big 7-footer decided to join him in Lexington.

Their timing this weekend is impeccable. Clearly this duo is in lockstep, just like the landscaper, who has the hydrangeas looking great, despite the summer drought.

UK Athletics

via UK Athletics

In his introductory message to Big Blue Nation, Zoom Diallo says he’s bringing leadership to Lexington.

Franck the Tank is familiar with his new surroundings. The big man from Cameroon took an official visit to Lexington two weeks ago. During his trip, he got to meet Kentucky Derby winner, Golden Tempo. He’s ready to play with plenty of tempo while rocking Kentucky blue.

Franck the tank checking in and ready to get to work. https://t.co/GMWiAHonfO pic.twitter.com/XGaSuVt57J — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) June 6, 2026

Last season, Diallo averaged 15.7 points and 4.5 assists per game on 48.9% shooting from the field. Kepnang was the second-best shot-blocker in the Big Ten with 2.1 per game.

About half of Mark Pope’s third team has now arrived on campus. Jerone Morton, Reece Potter, Malachi Moreno, Alex Wilkins, and Mason Williams moved in on Friday. Milan Momcilovic is expected to arrive later today. The first official practices of the summer season tip off on June 15.

Kentucky Basketball’s 2026-27 Roster