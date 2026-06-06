Former Huskies Move Into New Digs at Kentucky
Move-in weekend continues for the Kentucky Wildcats as the basketball team gets acquainted with their new digs on campus. Even though they used to operate on Pacific Time, a couple of Cats were up bright and early to get into their new Kentucky home.
Zoom Diallo and Franck Kepnang spent the last two seasons playing together at Washington. A few weeks after the guard committed to Kentucky, the big 7-footer decided to join him in Lexington.
Their timing this weekend is impeccable. Clearly this duo is in lockstep, just like the landscaper, who has the hydrangeas looking great, despite the summer drought.
In his introductory message to Big Blue Nation, Zoom Diallo says he’s bringing leadership to Lexington.
- 1New
Cheaper concessions 👏
coming to UK's on-campus venues
- 2Trending
Official Visitors on Campus
Talented prospects arrive in Lexington
- 3Hot
Star-Studded Guest List
For Will Stein's big recruiting weekend.
- 4
UK vs. UVA
in 2026 ACC/SEC Challenge
- 5Trending
MOMCILOVIC IS A CAT
LETS GOOOOOOO
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.@r2rzoom is ready to bring the juice 🫡 https://t.co/GMWiAHonfO pic.twitter.com/t38DCPUBUa— Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) June 6, 2026
Franck the Tank is familiar with his new surroundings. The big man from Cameroon took an official visit to Lexington two weeks ago. During his trip, he got to meet Kentucky Derby winner, Golden Tempo. He’s ready to play with plenty of tempo while rocking Kentucky blue.
Franck the tank checking in and ready to get to work. https://t.co/GMWiAHonfO pic.twitter.com/XGaSuVt57J— Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) June 6, 2026
Last season, Diallo averaged 15.7 points and 4.5 assists per game on 48.9% shooting from the field. Kepnang was the second-best shot-blocker in the Big Ten with 2.1 per game.
About half of Mark Pope’s third team has now arrived on campus. Jerone Morton, Reece Potter, Malachi Moreno, Alex Wilkins, and Mason Williams moved in on Friday. Milan Momcilovic is expected to arrive later today. The first official practices of the summer season tip off on June 15.
Kentucky Basketball’s 2026-27 Roster
|Player
|Pos.
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Class
|Hometown
|Former School
|2025-26 Stats
|Franck Kepnang
|C
|6-11
|253
|Sr.
|Yaoundé, Cameroon
|Washington
|6.2 PPG, 6.3 RPG, 2.1 BPG
|Jerone Morton
|G
|6-4
|180
|Sr.
|Winchester, KY
|Washington State
|7.8 PPG, 2.6 APG
|Justin McBride
|F
|6-7
|240
|Sr.
|Plano, TX
|James Madison
|15.3 PPG, 5.6 RPG
|Milan Momcilovic
|F
|6-8
|225
|Sr.
|Pewaukee, WI
|Iowa State
|16.9 PPG, 3.1 RPG, 48.7% 3PT
|Zoom Diallo
|G
|6-4
|180
|Jr.
|Tacoma, WA
|Washington
|15.7 PPG, 4.5 APG, 3.9 RPG
|Kam Williams
|SG
|6-8
|205
|Jr.
|Lafayette, LA
|Kentucky
|6.0 PPG, 2.1 RPG
|Trent Noah
|SG
|6-5
|220
|Jr.
|Harlan, KY
|Kentucky
|3.0 PPG, 2.3 RPG
|Reece Potter
|C
|7-1
|230
|R-Jr.
|Lexington, KY
|Kentucky
|N/A (Redshirt)
|Alex Wilkins
|G
|6-5
|175
|So.
|Mattapan, MA
|Furman
|17.8 PPG, 4.7 APG, 2.0 RPG
|Malachi Moreno
|C
|7-0
|250
|So.
|Georgetown, KY
|Kentucky
|9.2 PPG, 7.4 RPG, 1.8 BPG
|Braydon Hawthorne
|SF
|6-8
|190
|R-Fr.
|Beckley, WV
|Kentucky
|N/A (Redshirt)
|Mason Williams
|PG
|6-2
|205
|Fr.
|Dallas, TX
|Tennessee Collegiate Academy
|Freshman
|Zyon Hawthorne
|CG
|6-2
|170
|Fr.
|Beckley, WV
|Huntington Prep
|Freshman
|Ousmane N’Diaye
|F/C
|6-11
|210
|TBD
|Dakar, Senegal
|Vanoli Cremona (Italy)
|Professional experience (Italy)
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