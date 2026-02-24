Former Wildcat Erik Daniels among high school coach of the year winners

A former Kentucky Wildcat was among the 36 people recognized by the Kentucky Association of Basketball Coaches as a Region Coach of the Year on Monday.

Erik Daniels, who is now in year four as the head coach of the Paul Laurence Dunbar girls basketball team, was tabbed as the 11th Region Coach of the Year. Daniels played four seasons (2000-04) for the Wildcats under former head coach Tubby Smith, picking up an All-SEC honor as a senior in 2003-04.

Daniels, who appeared in 127 games and averaged 8.3 points per game during his college career at UK, had his breakthrough season as a coach at Dunbar this season. After going 4-24 in his debut season in 2022-23, he won 14 games in back-to-back seasons for the Bulldogs before establishing Dunbar as arguably the best team in the 11th Region in year four. Daniels shared the Coach of the Year honor with Western Hills’ Jana Hughes.

Congratulations to the KABC Coach of the Year award winners!



Thank you for all your meaningful contributions to Kentucky High School Basketball 🏀 pic.twitter.com/FJWfZ79XYq — Kentucky Association of Basketball Coaches (@KABCoaches) February 23, 2026

Daniels was one of 17 girls coach of the year winners, joining the likes of the legendary Donna Moir (Sacred Heart; 7th Region) and another former Wildcat, Kyvin Goodin-Rogers (Campbellsville; 5th Region). Goodin-Rogers played two seasons (2014-16) at UK under Matthew Mitchell before transferring to WKU and then Union.

Among the notable Coach of the Year winners on the boys’ side was Allen Feldhaus Jr. (Madison Central; 11th Region), the son of the late Allen Feldhaus Sr. and brother of Deron Feldhaus, both of whom played their college basketball for the Wildcats. Feldhaus Jr. coached Madison Central, currently ranked No. 1 in KSR’s latest Top 25 poll, to a 27-3 record this season. His son, Belmont commit Jake Feldhaus, was named the 11th Region Player of the Year after averaging 20.7 points per game.

You can view all 36 KABC Coach of the Year winners below. The 3rd Region saw two boys coaches share the award, while the 5th, 11th, and 13th Regions on the girls’ side saw two coaches do the same. District Tournaments began on Sunday and will continue throughout the rest of the week as the Road to Rupp is fully underway.

2026 KABC Boys Coaches of the Year

1st Region: Collin Doss, Murray

2nd Region: Tyler Smithhart, Henderson County

3rd Region: Matt Brigance, Ohio County and Nathan West, Whitesville Trinity

4th Region: Will McCoy, Greenwood

5th Region: Paul Childress, LaRue County

6th Region: Richard Duncan, Jeffersontown

7th Region: Leroy Hickerson, Seneca

8th Region: David Levitch, North Oldham

9th Region: Jake Thelen, Covington Catholic

10th Region: Spencer Morris, Nicholas County

11th Region: Allen Feldhaus Jr., Madison Central

12th Region: Ryan Young, Somerset

13th Region: Eric Swords, Whitley County

14th Region: Camron Turner, Breathitt County

15th Region: Brent Perry, Belfry

16th Region: Cole Brammer, East Carter

2026 KABC Girls Coaches of the Year