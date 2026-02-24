Former Wildcat Erik Daniels among high school coach of the year winners
A former Kentucky Wildcat was among the 36 people recognized by the Kentucky Association of Basketball Coaches as a Region Coach of the Year on Monday.
Erik Daniels, who is now in year four as the head coach of the Paul Laurence Dunbar girls basketball team, was tabbed as the 11th Region Coach of the Year. Daniels played four seasons (2000-04) for the Wildcats under former head coach Tubby Smith, picking up an All-SEC honor as a senior in 2003-04.
Daniels, who appeared in 127 games and averaged 8.3 points per game during his college career at UK, had his breakthrough season as a coach at Dunbar this season. After going 4-24 in his debut season in 2022-23, he won 14 games in back-to-back seasons for the Bulldogs before establishing Dunbar as arguably the best team in the 11th Region in year four. Daniels shared the Coach of the Year honor with Western Hills’ Jana Hughes.
Daniels was one of 17 girls coach of the year winners, joining the likes of the legendary Donna Moir (Sacred Heart; 7th Region) and another former Wildcat, Kyvin Goodin-Rogers (Campbellsville; 5th Region). Goodin-Rogers played two seasons (2014-16) at UK under Matthew Mitchell before transferring to WKU and then Union.
Top 10
- 1Breaking
SEC Fines Pope
for Auburn postgame comments.
- 2New
Staff Predictions
for UK at South Carolina
- 3Hot
Entertainment District
What the new Kroger Field could look like.
- 4New
SEC Bulletin Board
Traffic jam at the top with 2 weeks left
- 5
Pope's hallway rant 😳
Pope blasts officials behind closed doors
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
Among the notable Coach of the Year winners on the boys’ side was Allen Feldhaus Jr. (Madison Central; 11th Region), the son of the late Allen Feldhaus Sr. and brother of Deron Feldhaus, both of whom played their college basketball for the Wildcats. Feldhaus Jr. coached Madison Central, currently ranked No. 1 in KSR’s latest Top 25 poll, to a 27-3 record this season. His son, Belmont commit Jake Feldhaus, was named the 11th Region Player of the Year after averaging 20.7 points per game.
You can view all 36 KABC Coach of the Year winners below. The 3rd Region saw two boys coaches share the award, while the 5th, 11th, and 13th Regions on the girls’ side saw two coaches do the same. District Tournaments began on Sunday and will continue throughout the rest of the week as the Road to Rupp is fully underway.
2026 KABC Boys Coaches of the Year
- 1st Region: Collin Doss, Murray
- 2nd Region: Tyler Smithhart, Henderson County
- 3rd Region: Matt Brigance, Ohio County and Nathan West, Whitesville Trinity
- 4th Region: Will McCoy, Greenwood
- 5th Region: Paul Childress, LaRue County
- 6th Region: Richard Duncan, Jeffersontown
- 7th Region: Leroy Hickerson, Seneca
- 8th Region: David Levitch, North Oldham
- 9th Region: Jake Thelen, Covington Catholic
- 10th Region: Spencer Morris, Nicholas County
- 11th Region: Allen Feldhaus Jr., Madison Central
- 12th Region: Ryan Young, Somerset
- 13th Region: Eric Swords, Whitley County
- 14th Region: Camron Turner, Breathitt County
- 15th Region: Brent Perry, Belfry
- 16th Region: Cole Brammer, East Carter
2026 KABC Girls Coaches of the Year
- 1st Region: Kirsten Collins, Calloway County
- 2nd Region: Ricky Baker, Lyon County
- 3rd Region: Natalie Payne, Daviess County
- 4th Region: Piper Lindsey, Barren County
- 5th Region: Ashley Buckman, Bardstown and Kyvin Goodin-Rogers, Campbellsville
- 6th Region: Stephanie Troutman, Bullitt Central
- 7th Region: Donna Moir, Sacred Heart
- 8th Region: John Howie, Spencer County
- 9th Region: Ted Arlinghaus, Holy Cross (Covington)
- 10th Region: Davey Johnson, Campbell County
- 11th Region: Erik Daniels, Paul Laurence Dunbar and Jana Hughes, Western Hills
- 12th Region: Brian Britt, Boyle County
- 13th Region: David Teague, Bell County and Tod Windlan, South Laurel
- 14th Region: Andrew Blank, Buckhorn
- 15th Region: Denise Campbell, Pikeville
- 16th Region: Matthew Clark, East Carter
Discuss This Article
Comments have moved.
Join the conversation and talk about this article and all things Kentucky Sports in the new KSR Message Board.
KSBoard