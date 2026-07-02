Former Wildcat Gabriel Diallo falls in five-set, second-round battle at Wimbledon

Former Kentucky tennis star Gabriel Diallo reached the second round at Wimbledon for a second straight year, beating Benjamin Bonzi, who retired in the fifth set, in London earlier this week. The former Wildcat moved to 2-0 in opening-round matches at Wimbledon, but couldn’t take that next step in 2026.

Earlier today, Diallo suffered his second straight second-round exit, losing a five-set battle to Lorenzo Sonego, 7-6 (7-4), 4-6, 7-6 (7-4), 6-7 (6-8), 6-2. The match lasted 4 hours and 23 minutes, with three tiebreaks and very little separating the two players until Sonego finally pulled away in the fifth set.

Diallo finished with 11 aces and 49 winners, one more than Sonego, but mistakes made the difference. Sonego committed only 30 unforced errors to Diallo’s 42 and won 180 total points to Diallo’s 165.

At Kentucky, Diallo, who hails from Montreal, Canada, helped the Wildcats make their first-ever NCAA Championship match as a team in 2022 and reached the quarterfinal round at the 2022 NCAA Singles Championship.

A three-year star, he gave up his senior year of eligibility to turn pro after a 65-26 overall singles record and two All-American nods. Diallo was also a two-time All-SEC First Team Selection.

Watch another Wildcat at Wimbledon

Another UK Tennis alum, Aldila Sutjiadi, is still alive in the women’s doubles draw and playing right now on Thursday afternoon. Tune in via the ESPN app to watch the former Wildcat compete with her teammate, Janice Tjen. Both are from Indonesia.