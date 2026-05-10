Former Wildcat Landon Young has a New NFL Home

Landon Young carved out a niche as a consistent contributor on Sundays for the New Orleans Saints. The former Kentucky Wildcat is looking to extend his career, and one team is willing to take a closer look at him.

A bad break cost Young the entire 2025 season. In the Saints’ final preseason game against the Broncos, he suffered an ankle injury and was carted off the field. The injury required surgery, and he was placed on injured reserve for the rest of his fourth NFL season.

Now, he’s getting another shot. Young was one of 31 players who tried out for the Jets during the rookie minicamp. New York announced on Sunday that they have added Young to their 90-man roster.

Young was a decorated recruit when he arrived at Kentucky. The five-star prospect was thrust into action almost immediately, and yet he still thrived at left tackle. Despite spending his entire time in Lexington at left tackle, he’s been comfortable bouncing around on Sundays.

Young has appeared in 56 games and started in 12 through his first four seasons in New Orleans. In those 12 starts, he’s played every offensive line position except center. When rosters are cut down to 53, versatility is imperative for offensive linemen, and it’s why this former sixth-round pick is getting a chance to extend his career into year six with the New York Jets.

Other Happenings for Former Wildcats in the NFL

Even though Young dealt with multiple injuries, they don’t really compare to what Josh Paschal has experienced since he arrived in the NFL.

It started slowly, thanks to a groin/hernia issue. He also dealt with a shoulder injury before a back injury took him out for the entire 2025 season. That was enough for the Lions to move on from their former second-round pick this offseason. Paschal got back on the field last month and participated in a rookie mini-camp with the Cleveland Browns. Hopefully, he gets healthy enough to get one more shot on an NFL roster.

Luke Fortner was drafted one round after Paschal back in 2022. Just before the start of the 2025 season, he was traded by Jacksonville to New Orleans where he eventually earned a starting role for the final 10 games of the season. He signed a one-year, $4.75 million contract with Carolina this offseason, and just announced that he’s going to be a Dad. Congrats to the Fortners!