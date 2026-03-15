Former Wildcat Ugonna Onyenso just set the ACC Tournament record for blocks

Remember Ugonna Onyenso? Ugo, as Big Blue Nation mostly lovingly called him? Well, if you had no idea he played for the Virginia Cavaliers, we’d all forgive you. He spent his freshman and sophomore seasons under John Calipari, but when that era ended, Ugo beamed over to Kansas State in the portal. After a lackluster junior year, he then zapped over to Charlottesville, where he helped Virginia to a second-place finish in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

In the ACC Championship game in which his Cavs narrowly lost to Duke, Onyenso recorded nine (yes, NINE) blocks, setting the ACC Tournament Championship game record.

You go into the lane, Ugonna get blocked



Ugonna Onyenso currently has 8 blocks against Duke tonight ❌ pic.twitter.com/6xBEPVCEZx — PrizePicks (@PrizePicks) March 15, 2026

This wasn’t just a one-game eruption for Ugo. He turned the entire ACC Tournament into his own personal block party, swatting away eight shots in Virginia’s first game against NC State and another four in the semifinals against Miami. His 21 blocks across those three games also set an ACC Tournament record.

Onyenso has been elite defensively all year. He led all power conferences in blocks this season at 3.0 per game, and finished second in all of college basketball behind only Kyle Evans of UC Irvine. More impressively, Ugo has been putting up these numbers off the bench, playing a little over 18 minutes per game.

When asked about his performance after the game and being told how many blocks he had, Ugo simply said, “That’s good. That’s good.”

Onyenso showed signs of elite shot-blocking at Kentucky

Ugo has never proven to be tremendous at putting the ball in the net, averaging just 6.7 points per game. However, he has shown signs of being elite at swatting balls away from the net since his time in Lexington. During his sophomore season, Onyenso averaged 2.8 blocks per game in roughly the same amount of playing time.

Ugo’s most memorable shot-blocking game as a Wildcat came against Ole Miss, when he rejected 10 Rebel shots in a Kentucky win. That performance tied David Robinson with the Rupp Arena record for most blocks in a single game. He also had an eight-block game against Florida that year.

The potential has always been there for Onyenso, and now NBA scouts are eyeing him as a late second-round pick or two-way contract type of guy. KSR usually doesn’t highlight former Kentucky players who are still in college, especially before the year is over, but we’ll make an exception in this case. Well done, Ugo.