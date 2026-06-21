Former Wildcats easily scored more points in the 2026 NBA Playoffs than any other school

Kentucky’s dominance in the NBA continued into the postseason once again.

A graphic from College Basketball Report has been making the rounds this week, showing that former Wildcats easily scored more points in the 2026 NBA Playoffs (not counting the Play-In) than any other school in the country. CBR says Kentucky alums checked in with 1,884 total postseason points, but with respect to that outlet, their math is off by a few hundred points.

Per the NBA’s own website, former Wildcats actually score 2,190 points in the playoffs. That’s not counting Adou Thiero‘s nine points with the Los Angeles Lakers, although his last college stop was at Arkansas. Of the 18 UK alums who were on playoff rosters (including Thiero), only three of them failed to score. One of them, Toronto Raptors guard Immanuel Quickley, was sidelined due to injury.

Eight different Wildcats scored at least 100 points in this year’s playoffs, headlined by 414 points from two-time MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the Oklahoma City Thunder. Karl-Anthony Towns finished with 302 points on his way to helping the New York Knicks win their first NBA Finals since 1973. Those two, plus De’Aaron Fox (327 points) of the San Antonio Spurs, all tipped over 300 playoff points.

Just to make sure that the scoring totals from the graphic were accurate for Villanova (1,078 points) and Duke (1,054), I used the NBA’s website to add up their alumni numbers, too. Both were correct. Former Villanova star Jalen Brunson led all playoff scorers with 539. SGA’s total of 414 points was fifth-most in the league.

Below are the point totals for every former Kentucky player during this year’s playoffs.