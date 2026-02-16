Former Wildcats helped make the All-Star Game(s) fun again

I’m not ashamed to admit I had zero expectations coming into this year’s All-Star Weekend. Realistically, did anyone truly believe that it would fulfill our entertainment needs? Recent history told us to expect little.

The last time an All-Star Game ended with any sense of excitement was in 2022, when LeBron James hit a walk-off jumper to seal the win for Team LeBron. That’s how desperate this event was getting in recent years — instead of the traditional East vs. West, the NBA utilized a Team X Player vs. Team Y Player format to build the rosters for six straight years. And that 2022 event still lacked the flair needed to make this caliber of event the must-watch spectacle it should be.

Buzz for the All-Star Game officially died last year when the TNT crew (and social media influencers with little connection to basketball) got way too involved. It was a four-team tournament — similar to this year’s layout — that featured three games. It was about as underwhelming as possible for an event featuring the best hoopers on the planet. Effort was nonexistent.

And that’s why everyone rolled their eyes when the NBA announced it was once again shifting the All-Star Game format for 2026: three teams (two made up of players from the United States, and one of international players) in a round-robin tournament including four 12-minute games. How would this be any different than 2025? The problem with the All-Star Game(s) is that, unless everyone on the floor is actually trying, it doesn’t matter what the format looks like.

Well, they all mostly tried this time around (not to a playoff level, but like a high-stakes pickup), and it resulted in something that actually grabbed our interest.

Granted, the championship game lacked some of that competitiveness, but the first three games were about as fun as anyone would have asked for. Team World beat Team Stars, 37-35, in a round-one game that went to overtime. Team Stripes then took down Team Stars 42-40 in game two before picking up another win over Team World 48-45 in game three. All three of the opening rounds were decided by one score. Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards credited Spurs star Victor Wembanyama for helping “set the tone” from a competition standpoint.

Everyone else followed suit, including Kentucky’s five representatives (Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the Thunder was named an All-Star starter, but did not play due to injury).

Karl-Anthony Towns (NYK) dropped 10 points on 3-4 shooting in the first game for Team World. A last-second three-pointer from De’Aaron Fox (SAS) lifted Team Stripes past Team Stars in game two. Towns and Jamal Murray (DEN) combined to drop 14 points in a close game three loss for Team World. That was the same game where Kawhi Leonard exploded for 31 points in just 12 minutes in front of the home crowd. In the championship round win, Devin Booker (PHX) and Tyrese Maxey (PHI) totaled 14 points for Team Stars as teammates.

All four games featured at least two former ‘Cats. That’s pretty damn cool.

POV: You watched De'Aaron Fox's GW at the Intuit Dome 👀 https://t.co/SiWF1jHOLM pic.twitter.com/NnsuO3PU9Z — NBA (@NBA) February 15, 2026

It’s yet to be seen if the NBA will use this same format next year. Going back to East vs. West has been rumored, but it’s tough to argue against not bringing back what we saw over the weekend in Los Angeles. If the players actually play hard, then why not keep the format?

There might be something to only playing 12-minute games, too. It’s easier to keep the players invested and competitive, especially if the score is close (which was not the case in the championship round, but we can overlook that knowing how the first three games played out). On the flip side, there’s also a good chance we’re back to complaining about this event a year from now.

All in all, this NBA fan was personally pleased (for the most part, at least) with how All-Star weekend unfolded. The marquee event was exciting, and that’s truly all we can ask for with any All-Star setup. Yes, the lifeless and nameless Dunk Contest on Saturday was possibly the worst of all-time. But the 3-Point Contest contained the usual fun. Booker nearly even won the event before Damian Lillard went off in his final round. Reed Sheppard (HOU) was also a part of Friday’s Rising Stars event.

Let’s run it back next year with another half-dozen Wildcats, shall we?