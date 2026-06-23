As we look ahead to another NBA Draft, it’s a good reminder that not every future star hears his name called at the top of the board. Some of Kentucky’s best NBA success stories came from players who slipped further than they should have, only to make teams regret passing on them.

Here are several former Wildcats who outperformed their NBA Draft position, beginning with one of the biggest names in the sport today.

May 28, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) celebrates with Magic Johnson West Conference Finals MVP trophy after defeating the Minnesota Timberwolves in game five to win the western conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (11th in 2018)

With two NBA MVP awards and one NBA title on his resume already, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is a player several teams regret passing on in the 2018 NBA Draft. Gilgeous-Alexander went No. 11 overall to the Clippers, two spots behind Kentucky teammate Kevin Knox, and was traded to Oklahoma City in the blockbuster move for Paul George. The Clippers regret that, too.

Devin Booker (13th in 2015)

Devin Booker was a lottery pick at No. 13, but he’d be second behind Karl-Anthony Towns in a 2015 re-draft. Part of the nearly undefeated Kentucky team, Booker was the fourth Wildcat off the board that year, falling behind Towns at No. 1, Willie Cauley-Stein at No. 6, and Trey Lyles at No. 12.

Other names drafted before Booker include Jahlil Okafor, Mario Hezonja, Emmanuel Mudiay, Stanley Johnson, Frank Kaminsky, and Justise Winslow, all of whom are already out of the league. At the same time, Booker just completed his fifth All-Star season, owns two Olympic gold medals, and is one of the NBA’s best scorers.

Tyrese Maxey (21st in 2020)

Apr 30, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) reacts to a play against the Boston Celtics during the second quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Tyrese Maxey fell to No. 21 in the 2020 NBA Draft after an All-SEC season in which he averaged 14 points per game as a Wildcat. A projected lottery pick by some analysts, his 29.2% outside shooting percentage cost him in the pre-draft scouting process, only for Maxey to become a 38% shooter in Philadelphia, where he is now the face of the franchise and a two-time All-Star on a max deal. In hindsight, he should’ve been drafted third behind Anthony Edwards and Tyrese Haliburton.

Rajon Rondo (21st in 2006)

Drafted by Phoenix and traded to the Celtics, Rajon Rondo was a steal at No. 21 in the 2006 NBA Draft. He became a franchise point guard in Boston, where he won his first of two NBA titles. With a career that spanned 16 seasons, Rondo made four All-Star teams, four All-Defensive teams, and led the NBA in assists three times and in steals once. In a 2006 re-draft, Rondo would be one of the first players off the board.

Tayshaun Prince (23rd in 2002)

Feb 24, 2015; Auburn Hills, MI, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Tayshaun Prince (22) points up after making basket during the second quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at The Palace of Auburn Hills. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Tayshaun Prince waited until the 23rd pick to hear his name called in the 2002 NBA Draft, landing with the Detroit Pistons after a decorated career at Kentucky, including two All-American seasons. The long, versatile forward quickly became one of the key pieces of Detroit’s championship core, part of a 14-year career in the Association.

With four All-Defensive Team selections, Prince is remembered as one of the NBA’s best defenders, highlighted by his iconic chase-down block on Reggie Miller in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Immanuel Quickley (25th in 2020)

After his breakout sophomore campaign in Lexington in the 2019-20 season, Immanuel Quickley was selected 25th overall, four spots behind Kentucky teammate Tyrese Maxey. We now know that the SEC Player of the Year, who was picked up by OKC and traded to the Knicks, should’ve gone much earlier on draft night.

Quickley finished second in NBA Sixth Man of the Year voting in just his third season in New York. After being traded to Toronto, he signed a five-year, $175 million deal as a full-time starting guard for the Raptors when healthy.

Tyler Herro (13th in 2019)

Tyler Herro was a lottery pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, going No. 13 overall to the Miami Heat. While scouts loved his shooting ability, few projected him to become an NBA All-Star and top-20 scorer league-wide.

A former Sixth Man of the Year, Miami used Herro as the centerpiece in its package to land superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo. Looking back at that 2019 NBA Draft, Herro is easily a top-five pick, and there is a strong argument for him in the top three.

Keldon Johnson (29th in 2019)

Keldon Johnson barely snuck into the first round of the 2019 NBA Draft, going 29th overall to the San Antonio Spurs after one season at Kentucky. While he wasn’t viewed as a future star in Texas, Johnson quickly developed into one of the best values in his draft class. He won the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year Award just this past season, helping the Spurs all the way to the NBA Finals. He is also the longest-tenured player on the new-look Spurs, and people forget that he won an Olympic gold medal with Team USA in the 2020 Olympics.

Jodie Meeks (41st in 2009)

While Kentucky fans wished Jodie Meeks had gone back to UK for one more year, he was selected midway through the second round of the 2009 draft, going 41st overall to the Milwaukee Bucks. Meeks turned that opportunity into an 11-year NBA career, appearing in more than 700 games while scoring nearly 8,000 points. He made over 1,000 three-pointers in the league and earned an NBA championship ring with Toronto in 2019.

Chuck Hayes (Undrafted in 2005)

Nobody on this list outperformed his draft position more than Chuck Hayes because he didn’t have one.

Feb 20, 2015; Atlanta, GA, USA; Toronto Raptors center Chuck Hayes (44) is defended by Atlanta Hawks forward Pero Antic (6) during the second half at Philips Arena. The Raptors defeated the Hawks 105-80. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Despite earning SEC Player of the Year honors and helping lead Kentucky to three Elite Eights, Hayes went undrafted in 2005 due to concerns about his size and athleticism. He surprised all 30 NBA franchises by spending 11 years in the league with the Rockets, Kings, and Raptors, and becoming one of the league’s most respected role players and defenders. When listing Kentucky players who exceeded expectations at the next level, it is impossible to top an undrafted player who lasted more than a decade in the NBA.

Dan Issel (122nd in 1970)

Using our wayback machine, we include Kentucky great Dan Issel. Issel is the school’s all-time leading scorer and rebounder, but still fell to the Detroit Pistons in the eighth round at No. 122 overall in 1970. He instead signed with the Kentucky Colonels of the ABA, then became a Denver Nugget in the NBA, and went on to build a Hall of Fame career.

Between the ABA and NBA, Issel scored more than 27,000 professional points, and with averages of 20.4 points and 7.9 rebounds per game over nine seasons in Denver, he remains the Nuggets’ second-leading scorer to this day.