Former Wildcats will once again take over NBA All-Star Weekend

NBA All-Star Weekend will (once again) look a bit different this time around, but a heavy dose of former Kentucky players will make it feel like any other year.

Five one-time Wildcats were named to the 2026 NBA All-Star Game in Los Angeles, which is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 15, starting at 5:00 p.m. ET on Peacock/NBC. Two of them were named starters in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (OKC) and Tyrese Maxey (PHI), while the other three were voted in by the league’s coaches: Karl-Anthony Towns (NYK), Devin Booker (PHX), and first-timer Jamal Murray (DEN). UK is the only college with more than one All-Star representative.

This year’s event will feature two teams made up of players from the United States and one team of international players. All three teams will compete in a round-robin tournament featuring four 12-minute games. If it sounds like a gimmick that is trying too hard, that’s because it is. I personally have low expectations going in, but that does leave the door open for me to be pleasantly surprised. We shall see…

Unfortunately, an abdominal injury will keep Gilgeous-Alexander from participating in the All-Star Game (he’s been replaced by Houston’s Alpren Sengun), but there will be some additional BBNBA flavor throughout the weekend to help make up for the reigning MVP’s absence.

For starters, we’ll see Reed Sheppard (HOU) partake in the Rising Stars Game for the second straight season. After a slow rookie season in 2024-25, Sheppard was still included as a Rising Star for his time in the G League. But now that he’s a real rotational player for a good Rockets team, he was added to one of this season’s four rosters as a second-year player. He’ll play for Team Melo (coached by Carmelo Anthony, of course) alongside the likes of Cooper Flagg, Stephon Castle, Jeremiah Fears, and others. This event will feature a mini-tournament and will begin on Friday, Feb. 11 at 9:00 p.m. ET on Peacock.

Fast forward to Saturday, and a trio of former ‘Cats will take the floor at the Untuit Dome — all of them All-Stars, too. Booker, Maxey, and Murray will fill out the eight-man lineup for this year’s 3-Point Contest. Maxey and Murray will make their debuts in this event, while Booker was the winner all the way back in 2018. Below is the field for the 3-Point Contest, set for Saturday, Feb. 14, at 5:00 p.m. ET on Peacock/NBC.

Devin Booker (PHX) – 31.1 3PT% on 5.5 attempts per game

– 31.1 3PT% on 5.5 attempts per game Kon Knueppel (CHA) – 42.8 3PT% on 7.9 attempts per game

Damian Lillard (POR) – Has not played this season due to injury

Tyrese Maxey (PHI) – 37.9 3PT% on 8.8 attempts per game

– 37.9 3PT% on 8.8 attempts per game Donovan Mitchell (CLE) – 37.7 3PT% on 9.7 attempts per game

Jamal Murray (DEN) – 42.8 3PT% on 7.5 attempts per game

– 42.8 3PT% on 7.5 attempts per game Bobby Portis Jr. (MIL) – 45.6 3PT% on 4.2 attempts per game

Norman Powell (MIA) – 39.6 3PT% on 7.3 attempts per game

Immediately following the 3-Point Contest will be the return of the Shooting Stars for the first time since 2015. This was an event that ran for over a decade before it was removed from All-Star Weekend, but it’s back in 2026. Only one Kentucky player will participate in this event, and that will be Towns for Team Knicks, joining teammate Jalen Brunson and former NBA player/Louisville native Allan Houston. They will be one of four teams in the event.

For those unfamiliar with the Shooting Stars and how it works, here is how the NBA explains it on its website:

“Kia Shooting Stars will feature a two-round format, with all four teams competing in the first round and the top two advancing to the final round. Teams will compete one at a time and have 1:10 to score points while rotating through seven designated shooting locations around the court, with all three players on a team shooting at each spot in a set order. The team with the higher score in the final round will be crowned the champion.”

But, wait! There’s more! Ahead of the actual All-Star Game on Sunday, one more former ‘Cat we haven’t mentioned will be featured in an event. Skal Labissière will represent Capital City Go-Go in the G League Next Up Game. That event will tipoff on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. ET, but you’ll have to watch it on the NBA app if you’re someone trying to see what Labissière is up to.