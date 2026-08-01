Four Volleyball Wildcats considered among the best players in the nation

Kentucky volleyball has been picked to win the Southeastern Conference for the 10th straight season. Having a handful of All-American-caliber players on the roster is a big reason why.

It was announced on Thursday that four Wildcats were named to the 2026 AVCA National Player of the Year Watch List. Brooklyn DeLeye (OH), Morgan Gaerte (OPP), Kassie O’Brien (S), and Molly Tuozzo (L) all made the cut, which consists of only 30 candidates going into next season. No other school has four selections, with only Nebraska and Purdue coming in with three.

DeLeye is no stranger to making the preseason NPOY watch list — this is the senior’s third straight year on the board. Tuozzo is one of only two liberos on the list, joining Iowa State’s Rachel Van Gorp. Those two, along with O’Brien, were named AVCA All-Americans last season.

All four of DeLeye, Gaerte, O’Brien, and Tuozzo were also named to the Preseason All-SEC Team that came out earlier this week, as was middle blocker Lizzie Carr. UK is the favorite to win the conference once again.

Keep your eyes on these Cats😼👀



Brooklyn DeLeye, Morgan Gaerte, Kassie O’Brien and Molly Tuozzo have all been named to the AVCA Player of the Year watch list!#WeAreUK x #BBN pic.twitter.com/K70jGn15Ra — Kentucky Volleyball (@KentuckyVB) July 30, 2026

Preseason national rankings have yet to be released, but you have to think that Kentucky will be checking in near the top. Head coach Craig Skinner returned his core pieces from last season’s national runner-up squad, while also adding a former First Team All-ACC performer in Gaerte (Notre Dame) through the transfer portal. This group is stacked and will have a real chance to win the program its second national title.

Kentucky’s season officially begins on Friday, Aug. 21 vs. Wisconsin in the AVCA First Serve at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee. Below is more info on Kentucky’s quartet of NPOY candidates, courtesy of UK Athletics.

#17, Brooklyn DeLeye, 4Y, OH

2024 SEC Player of the Year

2025 AVCA First Team All-America

Three-time All-SEC

#15 Morgan Gaerte, 3Y, OPP

Transferred to Kentucky from Notre Dame this offseason

First Team All-ACC in 2025

64 kills per set last season for the Fighting Irish

#6 Kassie O’Brien, 2Y, S

2025 AVCA National Freshman of the Year

2025 AVCA Second Team All-America

2025 First Team All-SEC

#12 Molly Tuozzo, 4Y, L