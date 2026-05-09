Washington transfer Franck Kepnang signs with Kentucky
Kentucky had to address the lack of center depth on the roster in the transfer portal this offseason. Mark Pope, his staff, and front office worked swiftly this weekend to address that need.
Washington transfer Franck Kepnang has committed and signed with Kentucky. The 6-foot-11 and 253-pound big man will spend his final season in college basketball with the Wildcats.
Franck Kepnang had zoom visits during portal season with Michigan, Michigan State, and Oklahoma State. Kentucky had a meeting with the Big Ten transfer earlier this week and was able to secure a commitment.
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UK Zooms with top portal player.
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Round 2
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The center started his career at Oregon and spent two seasons playing for head coach Dana Altman. Franck Kepnang spent the last three seasons with Washington. The big man started 25 games with the Wildcats alongside fellow Kentucky transfer addition Zoom Diallo. Kepnang ranked No. 14 nationally in block percentage (9.9%), No. 86 nationally in offensive rebound percentage (13%), and shot 51.9 percent from two with only one three-point attempt all season. Kepnang has never averaged more than nine points per game in a single-season.
The 24-year-old will be in his seventh season of college basketball in 2026-27. Franck Kepnang will reportedly need a waiver to be eligible after battling injuries throughout his collegiate career.
2026-27 Kentucky Roster Tracker
RETURNERS (5)
- Malachi Moreno (7.8 PPG) – Testing NBA Draft waters
- Kam Williams (6.0 PPG)
- Trent Noah (3.0 PPG)
- Reece Potter (DNP)
- Braydon Hawthorne (DNP)
PORTAL ADDITIONS (5)
- Zoom Diallo (Washington)
- Alex Wilkins (Furman)
- Justin McBride (James Madison)
- Jerone Morton (Washington State)
- Franck Kepang (Washington)
INTERNATIONAL ADDITIONS (1)
- Ousmane N’Diaye (Senegal)
HS SIGNEES (2)
- Mason Williams (No. 124)
- Zyon Hawthorne (N/A)
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