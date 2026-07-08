Franck Kepnang explains why Kentucky is the greatest program in the country

Franck Kepnang has only been on campus a month and he already knows he’s joined the best basketball program in the entire country. Quite the first impression, right?

The Kentucky Wildcats flew to Las Vegas on Wednesday for their team-bonding trip, and while they waited to board, the Washington center transfer took over the program’s official Instagram account to answer some fan questions.

Among them? “Why is Kentucky the greatest program in the country?”

Easy peasy for the newest Wildcat.

“Everything here is tailored toward you being the most successful you can be, on and off the court,” Kepnang told the fans. “Anything to help you achieve your goals, you have all of the resources you need here. To be an unbelievable person outside the field is possible through the amazing resources they have, not only to help you academically, but also to help you plan life in the future.”

Franck Kepnang on why Kentucky is the greatest program in the country: pic.twitter.com/sJVmQ9CFmM — Cameron Waddle (@CameronWaddle) July 8, 2026

Good answer, among a couple more he shared with BBN before heading out to Sin City for a week of fun with the boys.

“Game-winning block or game-winning dunk?” one fan asked.

“If I had to choose between a game-winning block and a game-winning dunk, I would definitely take a game-winning block, just because of how special a block is to me and how unique it is,” he said.

“What’s been your favorite part of Kentucky so far?” another chimed in.

“Honestly, it’s how nice people are and the hospitality,” he responded. “Everybody I meet, especially the Big Blue fans, they are very nice to me.”

Kepnang has been out of practice nursing a prior injury from his time at Washington, but no one can question his production across six consistent seasons of college basketball as a physically imposing interior presence, most recently averaging 7.1 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.9 blocks in 21.5 minutes per contest in 59 games as a Husky.

He’s averaged just 18.5 games per season since 2020-21, but when he’s on the floor, the 7-0, 275-pound big man is a load.

“Franck Kepnang, if he can stay healthy — everybody’s seen what he can do when he’s healthy. He could have a big impact for us,” Pope recently said of his backup center.

Don’t get on his bad side, though — his canine tendencies may come out, according to his teammate of two seasons in Seattle before joining him in Lexington, Zoom Diallo.

“Him on the court, he’s a real-life dog,” he said. “Like, I was just joking with the guys, ‘If you guys see Franck get low and start growling, like it’s because — no, I’m serious — he cares. He really has the intention of trying to come and win. … I think BBN is gonna love his energy and what he brings, because he’s a force, a force to be reckoned with.”

The greatest program in the country found a dog in Big Franck the Tank.