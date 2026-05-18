Franck Kepnang officially arrives in Lexington for final season at Kentucky

Big Franck has arrived for his final season of college basketball — and he brought his mom with him!

Franck Kepnang, who is going into his seventh year following stops at Oregon and Washington, just got to Lexington. Mark and Lee Anne Pope greeted the newest Wildcat and his mother, Hortense, upon arrival.

“So great to officially welcome Franck and his Mom Hortense to Lexington!” Pope wrote on social media.

So great to officially welcome Franck and his Mom Hortense to Lexington! pic.twitter.com/fd81A4TkyR — Mark Pope (@CoachMarkPope) May 18, 2026

The former Husky and Duck signed with Kentucky on May 9 with KSR confirming on May 11 that he had a waiver to play and was officially eligible to suit up for the Wildcats in 2026-27.

Kepnang finished second in the Big Ten in block percentage (9.9%) and fourth in offensive rebound percentage (13.0%) this past season at Washington while averaging 6.2 points, 6.3 rebounds and a career-high 2.1 blocks in 22.9 minutes across 27 games, the second-most of his six years in college basketball. He’s expected to back up Malachi Moreno at the five spot, assuming the soon-to-be sophomore pulls out of the NBA Draft and returns to Kentucky.

Injuries have been an issue for the 6-11 center, playing in 111 games over six years for an average of 18.5 per season, including years of eight, 10 and 14 games since arriving in college basketball in 2020-21. His two longest seasons of availability came in 2021-22 (35 games) and his most recent in 2025-27 (27 games). When healthy, though, he’s a tough, physical interior presence with rim protection and looks to tear the goal down on dunks while also being a big-time rebounder.

The native of Cameroon averaged 6.2 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per contest this past year at Washington. If Kentucky can get that out him off the bench with Moreno holding down the fort in the first five, the Wildcats will be in good shape — especially if the big fella can stay on the floor.

Welcome home, Franck! We’re excited to have you here.