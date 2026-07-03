Former Kentucky assistant Frank Buffano is new linebackers coach at EKU

A former Kentucky assistant coach has found a new job. He will be making the short drive from Lexington to Richmond. Frank Buffano is staying in the Bluegrass State

After working with the Wildcats for 13 seasons, the Youngstown native is relocating to work for former Kentucky staffer Walt Wells at Eastern Kentucky.

Excited to announce the addition of Coach Frank Buffano as the new inside linebackers coach at EKU!



Full Story 📰 – https://t.co/M5J3hOjboD#E2W | #MatterOfPride pic.twitter.com/OvcOpISPPH — EKU Football (@EKUFootball) July 2, 2026

“I am very excited to announce Frank as our new ILB coach,” said Wells in a release. “Frank is a quality coach and person. He has a wealth of knowledge on Defense and experience as an SEC Coach. I am very impressed with him from my time at UK. He also has excellent recruiting ties to the state of Ohio. With this hire, defensive coordinator Jake Johnson has moved his position group to defensive line, which he coached for years here at EKU under Danny Hope and Dean Hood.”

Frank Buffano joined Kentucky’s staff in 2013 and spent seven seasons as the director of football operations. This came after a two-year stint at Arizona where Buffano served as a graduate assistant under Mike Stoops and Mark Stoops. After three-year stint in the FCS at Youngstown State working for former Kentucky offensive line coach Eric Wolford, Buffano will now return to the FCS ranks over a decade later.

The former Kentucky staffer is joining an EKU program that has made two playoff appearances in six seasons under Wells. Buffano is joining a staff in Richmond that includes former Kentucky quarterback Maxwell Smith. The QB coach for the Colonels played at UK while Buffano was on staff in 2013.

Another former staffer under Mark Stoops has landed a coaching gig.

Where former Kentucky staffers landed this offseason