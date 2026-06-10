Freddy the German soccer fan experienced Messi scoring a goal at Jordan-Hare and 1 AM Buc-ee's

On Monday, I encouraged you to follow FreddyLA7, a German soccer fan who came to the United States with his friends for the World Cup and is tweeting about his adventures as they road-trip across the South. Since then, Freddy has become a social media superstar with over 200K Twitter followers, up from just a few thousand when he touched down in Atlanta on Friday. The internet is hanging on to Freddy’s every word and picture, with last night being the Holy Grail thus far: a trip to Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn to see a friendly between Argentina and Iceland, and a late-night stop at Buc-ee’s.

Let’s start with the Germans’ trek to The Loveliest Village On The Plains, which got off to a rough start. Freddy and his friends planned to make the hour-long walk from their hotel to Jordan-Hare for the match to save money on an Uber, even though it was raining. When the receptionist at their hotel saw them getting ready to leave, she swooped in and drove them herself, a sweet piece of Southern hospitality.

I love Americans. We were about to walk an hour to the stadium in the rain to save on an Uber, and the receptionist at the hotel we were parked in front of decided to drive us there.🙏 pic.twitter.com/ta9crNM0ok — Freddy🇩🇪 (@FreddyLA7) June 9, 2026

Once there, the Europeans got to witness one of the SEC’s coolest traditions: the eagle flying around Jordan-Hare.

There’s an eagle flying around the stadium pic.twitter.com/luC6ENq7oM — Freddy🇩🇪 (@FreddyLA7) June 10, 2026

That was just one memorable part of the match. Lionel Messi scored a goal, one of three in Argentina’s 3-0 victory. Over 88,000 fans, both soccer and Auburn alike, packed the stadium, tailgating before and after. According to Yahoo Sports, Auburn began pursuing hosting the friendly over a year and a half ago. That could be seen as a gamble in the American college football-crazy deep south, but it paid off, with scenes from Jordan-Hare going viral last night. That’s thanks in part to Freddy, who loved every minute of it. Auburn even made a social media graphic for his tweets, a very cool World Cup-SEC crossover.

Freddy's one of us fr 🦅 pic.twitter.com/IuFYEnvm4L — Auburn Football (@AuburnFootball) June 10, 2026

This is the most “The European mind can’t comprehend this” moment of my life. One of my friends said, “Punch me five times tomorrow and I’ll still think this isn’t real.” pic.twitter.com/FWYOY8iyDF — Freddy🇩🇪 (@FreddyLA7) June 10, 2026

here is a totally real sentence: Lionel Messi just scored a goal in Jordan-Hare Stadium pic.twitter.com/d2OKQ703U9 — Justin Ferguson (@JFergusonAU) June 10, 2026

The night only got better from there. Freddy and his crew walked around Auburn’s campus after the match and went to Toomer’s Drugs in hopes of getting one of the famous lemonades, but it was closed — it was midnight, after all. So instead, they went to the road-trip mecca: Buc-ee’s. The moment everyone who has been following his adventures this week did not disappoint, even at 1 a.m.

DUDE LMAO THIS IS A GAS STATION😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/YYFmWJiCQa — Freddy🇩🇪 (@FreddyLA7) June 10, 2026

We haven’t eaten anything besides a Chicken Sandwich at Walmart this morning so this is gonna be huge order pic.twitter.com/nb7dMB12IT — Freddy🇩🇪 (@FreddyLA7) June 10, 2026

Given the late hour, it doesn’t look like they got the true Buc-ee’s experience, as many of the food kiosks look bare; however, I’m sure those brisket sandwiches and Beaver Nuggets still hit. The extra-large soda suggests his conversion to a Southerner is complete. The group is headed toward Houston, Texas, for Germany’s opening match this weekend, so I’m sure they’ll have plenty more Buc-ee’s opportunities ahead. If they’re sticking to the original route, they’ll also pass through New Orleans and Baton Rouge. I can’t wait until they see Mike VII, the live tiger mascot at LSU.

It’s not an exaggeration when I say that seeing Freddy and his friends made it to Buc-ee’s made my morning. Based on his skyrocketing popularity, I’m not alone. He has even inspired other Europeans traveling around the States for the World Cup to share their adventures. A Swedish fan tasted ranch dressing for the first time, Scotland’s “Tartan Army” has taken over Boston, and English fans are learning about the Florida man.

At this point, the cynic in me wonders if Freddy is real or just a FIFA or US Soccer social media intern pulling off the hoax of a lifetime — we haven’t seen a picture of him yet, after all. If so, I never want to know because his wholesome tweets are resurrecting my love for an app that has become totally toxic and this country, which looks pretty cool through a foreigner’s lens.