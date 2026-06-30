A frontrunner has emerged for Serbian star Nikola Kusturica

Kentucky’s pursuit of Nikola Kusturica appears to be trailing off.

On Tuesday morning, Travis Branham of 247Sports updated his Crystal Ball projection for the Serbian star, calling for Kusturica to land with Mick Cronin and the UCLA Bruins.

It was only just a couple of weeks ago that Kentucky was viewed as the favorite to land Kusturica. Branham even plugged in a Crystal Ball pick in favor of the Wildcats before pulling it down soon after. Gonzaga and Michigan are the two other schools believed to be in the mix, but UCLA has momentum to land the 17-year-old, who will have to play two years of college basketball before heading off to the NBA. On3’s Bruin Online Report called its shot Monday night, also predicting Kusturica to UCLA.

The expectation is that Kusturica will suit up for the 2026-27 college season. He is currently playing for Serbia in the FIBA U-17 World Cup in Istanbul, Turkey. The 6-foot-8 wing is averaging 18 points and five rebounds per game on 48.1 percent shooting through two World Cup games.

Latest intel on Nikola Kusturica's twisting and turning recruitment.



The 17-year old FC Barcelona star is currently averaging 18.0 PPG, 5.0 RPG, 1.5 APG, 2.0 SPG and 2.0 BPG at the FIBA U17 World Cup. || Story: https://t.co/hT8ZcRwHpb pic.twitter.com/JCo0QtI48N — Travis Branham (@TravisBranham_) June 30, 2026

If Kusturica does ultimately commit to UCLA, Kentucky’s 2026-27 roster would likely be fully locked in — barring a very last-minute surprise addition. There are already 14 players on board, and all of them have been on campus for a few weeks now. We’re over two weeks into summer practice at this point. Bringing in a potential star — albeit one that would likely be a work-in-progress early on — would have been a welcome addition to the Wildcats, but the current group is still considered a preseason top 15 squad.