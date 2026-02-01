Fun facts and stats from Kentucky's big-time win over Arkansas

Kentucky’s 85-77 road win over No. 15 Arkansas was important for several reasons.

For starters, it was the perfect bounce-back performance after getting boatraced by Vanderbilt in Nashville just a few days ago. And for one of the few times all season, it wasn’t a tale of two halves situation, either. Against the Razorbacks, Kentucky led for over 34 minutes, was up by seven at halftime, and won the second-half by a point. Even when the officials tried to take over the game early in the second half, Kentucky remained focused on the ultimate goal — that alone was an impressive stretch of resiliency for this group.

Now for some fun (slightly cherry-picked) stats.

The eight-point win over John Calipari and the Razorbacks marked Kentucky’s largest margin of victory as an unranked opponent against a top 15 SEC team in a true road game. The previous high was UK’s unexpected seven-point upset win over No. 5 Tennessee back in January 2023 — ironically, when Calipari was still coaching the Wildcats.

That’s hardly the only fun Corey Price stat we have from Kentucky’s win, though. After also beating Tennessee on the road earlier this month, when the Volunteers were ranked No. 24, this is the first time in program history that an unranked UK team has beaten a pair of ranked SEC teams away from home in the same season.

On top of that, Kentucky is now 2-0 this season against former head coaches. The ‘Cats took down Rick Pitino and St. John’s 78-66 in Atlanta back on Dec. 20. UK is now 15-5 all-time against the program’s one-time coaches.

Otega Oweh‘s stat line of 24 points, eight rebounds, and three assists hasn’t been done by a Kentucky player in a true road game since Jodie Meeks in 2009. With his ninth 20-point game of the season (all in the last 13 contests), the senior guard is up to 22 total 20-point games as a Wildcat, tying Joe Crawford and Tayshaun Prince for the most by one Kentucky player since 1996-97. Oweh has hit double-figures in scoring in 25 straight games now.

By beating Arkansas, Kentucky is now 4-6 in Quad 1 opportunities. The ‘Cats are also 2-0 in Quad 2 and 2-1 in Quad 3. UK came into Saturday as a projected 8-seed in ESPN’s latest Bracketology — this win will go a long way once Selection Sunday comes around.