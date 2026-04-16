Furman Guard Alex Wilkins Visiting Kentucky

Kentucky has locked in a visit with another transfer guard. Furman guard Alex Wilkins is on his way to Lexington for an official visit on Wednesday night, per KSR’s Matt Jones.

Wilkins, a 6-foot-5 guard, was visited by Kentucky head coach Mark Pope in South Carolina over the weekend. Other schools involved include Alabama, Kansas, Syracuse, and UConn.

Wilkins previously had a Zoom meeting with the Kentucky staff last Wednesday. During the 2025-26 season, he averaged 17.8 points on 46 percent from the field and 32.8 percent from three-point range in 35 games played. He averaged 29.7 minutes per night, dishing out 4.7 assists per game.



Wilkins was named to the 2025-26 All-Southern Team, while also winning the 2026 Southern Tournament MVP Award. In Furman’s first round NCAA Tournament game against UConn, he scored 21 points on 8-for-15 shooting, along with four assists.

Wilkins is the No. 9 shooting guard and the No. 29 overall player in the On3 Transfer Portal Industry Ranking. On3 ranks him as the No. 8 shooting guard and No. 27 overall player in the transfer portal.

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