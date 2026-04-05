Further Ado Romps in Blue Grass Stakes, Setting Table for Kentucky Derby Run

Brad Cox has a Kentucky Derby victory, but has never celebrated with the garland of roses in the Winner’s Circle on the First Saturday in May. If the Blue Grass States is any indication, that could soon change, thanks to Further Ado.

A two-year old sensation who won the prolific Kentucky Jockey Club at Churchill Downs, Further Ado stumbled in his only start as a three-year-old, narrowly falling in the Tampa Bay Derby. The prohibitive favorite in Keeneland’s premier race of the spring meet lived up to the hype.

Last fall, Further Ado won by 20 lengths at Keeneland. He nearly replicated that performance against Kentucky Derby hopefuls, winning by 11.

FURTHER ADO ($3.70)! INCREDIBLE!



The Blue Grass Stakes (G1) field was demolished by the son of Gun Runner (@Three_Chimneys). The @keenelandsales & @OBSSales graduate earns 100 points to the @KentuckyDerby for owners @spendthriftfarm. @bradcoxracing trains, @iradortiz was up! pic.twitter.com/5R2jNLWMgt — FanDuel Racing (@FanDuel_Racing) April 4, 2026

Cox secured a Kentucky Derby victory in 2021 with Mandaloun, thanks to Medina Spirit’s post-race disqualification. Further Ado is Cox’s third horse that could potentially enter the Kentucky Derby starting gate in a month.

Irad Ortiz rode Further Ado to victory at Keeneland. One of the top jockeys in North America has yet to secure a Kentucky Derby win. Now he has a choice to make: Will it be Further Ado or Renegade? The Arkansas Derby winner had the most impressive victory this year, but Further Ado just made a strong case in Lexington. It’s a fascinating storyline to follow as we inch closer to the First Saturday in May. Here’s what else happened on the Kentucky Derby trail this weekend.

Further Ado, with Irad Ortiz, Jr. up, wins the Toyota Blue Grass Stakes (G1) at Keeneland Racetrack on Saturday, April 4, 2026 in Lexington, Kentucky.

[LOOK: Road to Kentucky Derby and Kentucky Oaks Leaderboard]

Bombs Fly in New York’s Kentucky Derby Prep

New York racing is exceptional in the summer. In the spring, it’s akin to hot dog water. The Wood Memorial has not produced a Kentucky Derby winner since Fusaichi Pegasus in 2000. That trend is likely going to continue for another year.

Albus, trained by Riley Mott and ridden by Jaime Torres, pulled off a win at 11-1. Kenny McPeek’s Right to Party finished second at 38-1. Ocelli hit the board at 28-1, giving us a trifecta worth $2,309.55.

ALBUS wins the final Aqueduct running of the Grade 2 Wood Memorial Stakes pres. by @ResortsWorldNYC with @jaimetorresjcky up for trainer @Riley_Mott!



🌹 Next stop: @KentuckyDerby! pic.twitter.com/bAl3XX18Zh — NYRA (🗽) (@TheNYRA) April 4, 2026

Santa Anita Upset

The Santa Anita Derby was once the Bob Baffert invitational, with small fields and chalk defining this Kentucky Derby prep. That wasn’t the case this year. Baffert’s Potente had a few formidable foes, and he couldn’t hold off So Happy. Mike Smith guided the 7-1 horse to a victory, punching a ticket to the Kentucky Derby.

🌹🤗 #5 SO HAPPY ($16.60) and Mike Smith rolled home to win the $500,000 Santa Anita Derby (G1), earning 100 pts. towards the Kentucky Derby. The son of Runhappy is trained by Mark Glatt. pic.twitter.com/4YabcWCysI — FanDuel Racing (@FanDuel_Racing) April 4, 2026

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