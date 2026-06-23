Future Cat Ryan Hampton can't stop wearing Kentucky gear

Dark Pope didn’t reach total darkness until the third-year coach pulled off a commitment from 2027 five-star guard Ryan Hampton — Mark Pope‘s highest-rated pledge of his career as a top-10 prospect. He was already rolling with Malachi Moreno’s return and Milan Momcilovic’s transfer addition, but he finally got that recruiting monkey off his back to answer arguably the biggest question fans had about his future at Kentucky.

Can he recruit pros to Lexington? Welcome home, Mr. Hampton, ranked No. 6 in the country and No. 2 among shooting guards.

And as much as the dank meme accounts and rival fans would like to pretend that the Rockwall, TX native is miserable as a future Wildcat and is only doing it for the money, the dude seems to be loving every second of the committed life!

Hampton was rocking Kentucky gear proudly on his official visit to Lexington, then hasn’t seemed to take it off since, spotted a few times in the blue and white before most recently sharing some photos of a recent workout in a t-shirt and shorts repping the Cats. This time, it was a grey Kentucky Wildcats Basketball top and striped blue bottoms with the UK logo on the side.

Take a look:

Screenshot Screenshot IG: ryhamp

Those photos were courtesy of Theo Visuals, posted on his Instagram page.

Hampton started the EYBL season with LivOn and averaged 23.3 points per contest before joining Nightrydas for the most recent session, averaging 21.0 points on 43/38/79 splits through four games with his new team.

“Bona fide Top 10 guy across the board,” Rivals’ Jamie Shaw said of the future Cat. “And somebody who remains there because of the scoring upside that he has.”

Look forward to seeing Hampton rock the blue and white over the next 12 months until he makes his way to Lexington to begin summer workouts like the current group.

Then he gets the real thing with practice jerseys and Kentucky across his chest.