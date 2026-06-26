Future Kentucky Teammates Celebrate Sean Fox's Commitment at The Opening Finals

Nike is hosting 120 of the top football players in America at The Opening Finals. The nation’s premier prep showcase turned into a Kentucky football showcase on Thursday afternoon.

During a live CBS Sports broadcast, Sean Fox announced his commitment to Kentucky. The four-star outside linebacker chose the Wildcats over Georgia and Clemson, which clearly makes it a significant recruiting win.

“I had a lot of big offers, you know, a lot of big logos that were coming after me,” he said after his announcement. “That’s always great, but I feel like it really came down to who really cared about me the most, and who really seen the most in me, and I got that from Kentucky from the jump.”

Fox credited Tony Washington Jr. and Ty Holder for playing a significant role in his decision. The latter is an assistant cornerbacks coach who played for Ball State and has plenty of connections to folks in Fox’s hometown of Indianapolis. Before coming to Kentucky, Washington Jr. was at Ohio State, and he used one player comp to help convince Fox that he needed to be a Cat.

“I feel like my skill set is very different for people that aren’t my size. I’m very unique. I can do a lot of things at a very high level, and I keep adding onto my bag,” said Fox. “So I feel like the more I develop as a player, I can definitely one day strive to be like Arvell Reese or somebody of that caliber.”

Fox couldn’t answer too many questions because he was being swarmed by his future teammates. After his commitment, he became the fifth player in the 2027 recruiting class to compete at The Opening Finals, joining QB Jake Nawrot, TE Trae Proctor, S Tristin Hughes, and LB Drew Williams.

4 star LB Sean Fox commits to Kentucky and then 4 of his future teammates come and join him to celebrate



Very cool pic.twitter.com/EaXT0wTZhx — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) June 26, 2026

Kentucky is building a Top 25 recruiting class with players who are competing on the biggest stages in high school football. The Cats aren’t done yet, either. Many of the aforementioned players spent last weekend hanging out with wide receiver Tyler Fryman, a Top-200 talent who just decommitted from Louisville. There could be another Kentucky celebration at The Opening Finals before the camp concludes.

KSR has been delivering UK Sports news in the most ridiculous manner for almost two decades. Now, you can get even more coverage of the Cats with KSR+. Justin Rowland and Jeff Drummond have joined the team to give you the best Kentucky football recruiting coverage on the internet. Will Stein has momentum, and we have all of the intel.

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