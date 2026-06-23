Future Kentucky Wildcats Prepare to Compete at The Opening Finals

The live recruiting period ended Sunday at midnight. Football recruits cannot travel to visit college campuses until the teams return to action this fall, but that doesn’t mean they’re sitting idly by. A handful of future Kentucky Wildcats still have some more travel on the agenda prior to the start of their senior seasons of high school football.

In 2026, Nike revived The Opening after a six-year hiatus. Regional camps were hosted in seven cities across the country. The best of the best from each event have been invited to Nike HQ in Beaverton, OR to compete in The Opening Finals. The three-day event kicks off on Wednesday and will feature plenty of individual drills, one-on-ones, and a 7-on-7 competition.

[2026 The Opening Finals Roster]

Kentucky’s 2027 recruiting class will be well-represented at the event. The Opening Finals is hosting four commits, and that could grow to five by the week’s end.

Four-star outside linebacker Sean Fox is down to three schools, and he will reveal his final decision at The Opening on Thursday. Kentucky is going up against a couple of heavy-hitters in the sport, Georgia and Clemson, for the Indianapolis athlete’s services.

Jake Nawrot already has one experience at a national Nike camp. The future UK QB started his month on the West Coast at the Elite 11 Finals. Fresh off his official visit to Kentucky, Nawrot is one of a dozen quarterbacks throwing at this week’s showcase.

Nawrot will get a chance to throw to one of his future teammates, Trae Proctor. The Florida tight end, who also goes by Tank, gave a glowing review of his official visit to Lexington.

“Personally, what made it the best weekend of my life was the family aspect of it and being able to be myself,” he told Justin Rowland for KSR Plus. “I’m a positive, smiling guy, and I’m always laughing. So I feel like it’s the perfect environment and I feel like every single coach on Kentucky’s staff deserves the most because of how they are as coaches and off the field how they are as people. I didn’t feel any type of bad energy or negativity from any coach, even special teams coaches. It was love from every single direction and every position coach, every staff member. It honestly felt extremely happy.”

Kentucky has a couple of guys on the other side of the line of scrimmage, too. Four-star safety Tristin Hughes and linebacker Drew Williams will be representing the Wildcats at The Opening.

Teams at the event are split into regions. Hughes, Fox, and Nawrot are on the Midwest team, along with another noteworthy player, Ja’Hyde Brown. The talented in-state wide receiver is committed to Louisville, but that’s not going to stop Kentucky from recruiting him. A few days of playing ball with Nawrot might be just what the Wildcats need to put a wedge in that relationship.

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