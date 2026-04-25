Gamecocks send Kentucky to sixth straight SEC series loss

Kentucky’s sweep of Alabama to begin SEC play now feels like a different time and place.

The Wildcats lost their sixth consecutive league series on Saturday, falling 9-4 at South Carolina.

Kentucky (26-15, 8-12 SEC) has now lost six of its last seven games, and its once-strong postseason resume is suddenly on shaky ground. The Cats were as high as 17th in the RPI two weeks ago, but have since slid to 34th.

Nick Mingione’s squad will need at least five SEC wins from here on out to feel good about its NCAA Tournament chances. That would put them at 13 in league play. Typically, 14 has been the magic number, but some teams with UK’s quality wins have earned a bid in recent years with a baker’s dozen.

The Cats have one game remaining against South Carolina (22-22, 7-13 SEC) and three series remaining against traditional powers Tennessee, Florida, and Arkansas.

After losing the series opener 10-9 on Friday at Founders Park in Columbia, the Cats got off to another poor start as South Carolina grabbed a 2-0 lead in the first inning. A walk and two botched defensive plays helped stake the Gamecocks to the early advantage.

From there, South Carolina starter Brandon Stone (5-2) held UK scoreless until the fifth inning. The junior right-hander gave up two runs in the fifth and two more in the sixth on home runs by the Cats’ Braxton Van Cleave and Scott Campbell, but the Gamecocks were never truly threatened.

Oliver Boone, starting in place of injured Nate Harris (shoulder), took the loss for Kentucky. He lasted only two-thirds of an inning, allowing two runs on two hits and a walk, but both runs were unearned.

The UK staff surrendered runs in six of the eight innings that South Carolina came to the plate. Catcher Talmadge LeCroy led the winners with a 3-for-5 day with two RBI.

The Cats also committed three errors, threw five wild pitches, and were twice called for interference as part of a weekend filled with mistakes.

Up Next:

The series concludes on Sunday with first pitch scheduled for 3 p.m. ET on the SEC Network. Junior right-hander Connor Mattison (2-1, 5.13 ERA) is slated to start for Cats.