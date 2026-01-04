Gardner-Webb EDGE Antonio O'Berry Transfers to Kentucky

Big Blue Nation was anxiously waiting for the next addition from the transfer portal. I’ve got some good news for you, Kentucky football fans.

On3’s Pete Nakos reports Antonio O’Berry has committed to Kentucky. The EDGE from Gardner-Webb chose the Wildcats over Ohio State, West Virginia, Miami, and Georgia Tech. He’s expected to have one year of eligibility remaining.

O’Berry finished the 2025 season with 52 tackles, including 10.5 tackles for a loss and 4.5 sacks. He had seven pass breakups and two forced fumble recoveries, earning All-OVC-Big South First Team honors.

Originally from Dayton, he played high school football at Wayne, a popular recruiting pipeline for former UK assistant Vince Marrow. The 6-foot-6, 240-pound athlete started his college career at Division-II Tiffin, before spending the last two seasons creating havoc at Gardner-Webb. He had 39 QB pressures in the 2025 season.

Kentucky now has two commitments in the first three days of the transfer portal period. Former Arkansas Razorback Tavion Wallace broke the seal on Saturday afternoon.

This post will be updated.

