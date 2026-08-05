Class of 2028 pitcher Gavin McGee commits to Kentucky

Roster-building is ongoing in college baseball this summer. Kentucky has recently added a top-10 transfer class and high school haul to the 2027 roster but also must plan for the future. A first step was taken this week when the first commit in the 2028 class occurred on Tuesday.

Indianapolis native Gavin McGee has committed to play college baseball for Nick Mingione in Lexington. The high school junior is a right-handed pitcher with a fastball that has been clocked at 94 mph.

McGee currently owns a four-pitch mix that includes a curveball, cutter, and changeup on a six-foot frame. Kentucky made an emphasis to rebuild the pitching staff through recruiting this offseason ahead of the 2027 campaign. Now the Bat Cats are working to build in the future.

Kentucky is on the board in the 2028 high school cycle.

Kentucky will play four exhibitions during fall ball

The 2027 college baseball season is still six months away but the prep for the next road to Omaha has already begun. Players will be reporting back to campus later this month. Fall ball will be here before you know it. Kentucky’s schedule is getting finalist. October will be a busy month.

While everyone else dives deep into the football season, the Bat Cats will take the diamond to play four exhibition games.

Date Opponent Location Oct. 4 (Sunday) Cincinnati Prasco Park (Mason, Ohio) Oct. 11 (Sunday) Xavier Kentucky Proud Park Oct. 16 (Friday) Indiana Bart Kaufman Field Oct. 25 (Sunday) Morehead State Kentucky Proud Park

Cincinnati was an NCAA Tournament team out of the Big 12 last season. Xavier made the NCAA Tournament in 2023 and has been a common non-conference opponent for Kentucky over the years. Indiana missed the postseason last year but has been to the NCAA Tournament three times in seven years under head coach Jeff Mercer. Kentucky catcher Brayden Ricketts will face his old team in that October scrimmage. Morehead State upset Kentucky last year in the home opener at Kentucky Proud Park. The Bat Cats will face some challenges.

Things are not quiet in the offseason.