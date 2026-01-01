Kentucky is in mix for blue-chip tight end George Lamons

After committing to Texas A&M very early in the recruiting process, Quitman (Ga.) Brooks County tight end George Lamons opened up his recruiting the summer before his senior season. Now numerous contenders are emerging.

Kentucky’s new coaching staff has recently entered the chat. The Wildcats have reached out to the No. 150 overall prospect in the 2027 Rivals Industry Ranking. The talented tight end is ready to get up to Lexington to see what Will Stein’s program has to offer.

“I want to learn more about the new coaches and the school,” George Lamons told Chad Simmons. “They reached out last week, they like me a lot, so Kentucky is a school I want to see soon.”

The Cats are attempting to make a push for the talented four-star tight end prospect. They are not the only schools in this race. Georgia Tech is a major contender right now while Alabama, Auburn, LSU, and USC are all in the hunt.

Kentucky is building its first high school recruiting target board under in the 2027 cycle. George Lamons is on that board and is a tight end target to monitor moving forward.

Kentucky’s 2026 signing class