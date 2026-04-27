Georgia Amoore is back on the hardwood after recovering from her ACL injury
Georgia Amoore went over 13 months without suiting up to play in a real basketball game. That changed this week.
Amoore took the court on Saturday night for the Washington Mystics’ first of two exhibition games this preseason. It was her first real action since undergoing successful ACL surgery, which happened right before her rookie season in the WNBA was set to begin. The former Kentucky guard was taken No. 6 overall in the 2025 WNBA Draft, but tore her ACL just two weeks into preseason practice.
The last time Amoore played in a game before Saturday night was in a Kentucky uniform during the 2025 NCAA Tournament. She tore her ACL in late April of that year and underwent surgery in May. Nearly a full year later, she was finally making her WNBA debut. Amoore played 12 minutes as a starter in a 77-66 loss to the Minnesota Lynx, posting three points, two assists, and one rebound on 1-3 shooting.
It was a great opportunity to get her feet wet again, and while she didn’t rack up a ton of counting stats, she still had WNBA and Mystics fans ready to see what she can do in her true rookie campaign.
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Before going pro, Amoore began her college career at Virginia Tech, where she was named an All-American as a senior in 2023 while helping the Hokies reach the Final Four. She ended up following Kentucky head coach Kenny Brooks to Lexington and went from being a borderline first-round pick two offseasons ago to a top-six pick in last year’s draft.
During the 2024-25 season at Kentucky, Amoore averaged 19.6 points and 6.9 assists in 36.7 minutes per outing for the Wildcats. She was named a consensus All-American while leading UK to its first NCAA Tournament win since 2021. The native of Australia went on to be the program’s first first-round WNBA Draft pick since Rhyne Howard went No. 1 overall in 2022.
The Mystics will play one more exhibition game on Sunday, May 3, against Howard and the Atlanta Dream. Washington opens the 2026 regular season on Friday, May 8, against the new Toronto Tempo. Expect to see a lot of Amoore at the point guard spot this season. Since she missed her full rookie season, she can still win this year’s WNBA Rookie of the Year award.
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