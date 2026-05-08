Georgia Amoore — 'The Wizard of Aus' — is a Jordan brand athlete

The Kentucky women’s basketball brand continues to grow. When you have a superstar like Georgia Amoore repping you, that brings in a completely new influx of fans for a program in the midst of a revitalization. It also helps when a player like Amoore joins one of the most recognizable and popular brands in the world.

On Thursday, the Jordan brand announced that former Kentucky point guard Georgia Amoore — who they are marketing as “The Wizard of Aus” to honor the Australian — has joined the Jumpman family.

Rhyne Howard and Bam Adebayo are other fellow former Cats who are also Jordan brand athletes. Amoore joins Azzi Fudd, Dearica Hamby, Gabby Williams, Napheesa Collier, Kiki Rice, Dominique Malonga, Kia Nurse, Sarah Strong and Satou Sabally in a group of notable women’s basketball players within the Jordan brand.

After a remarkable season at Kentucky, Amoore was selected sixth overall by the Washington Mystics in the 2025 WNBA Draft. She, unfortunately, suffered an ACL tear prior to her rookie campaign, but she is back on the floor and looking to be a big part of the Mystics’ young core moving forward. At the time, she was the first Wildcat to be drafted since Howard went first overall back in 2022.

During her lone season in Lexington, the 5-foot-6 guard averaged 19.6 points and 6.9 assists per game. The All-American departed from college as the third women’s player ever to record 2,300 career points and 800 career assists, joining the likes of Caitlin Clark and Sabrina Ionescu.

Amoore and the Mystics open their 2026 season on Friday against Teonni Key and the Toronto Tempo at 7:30 p.m. ET. Surely, we’ll see Amoore wearing some Jordans while making her WNBA debut.

Want more Kentucky WBB Coverage? Join KSR+

If you’ve ever been curious about KSR+, our premium sister site, now is the time to try it out. We’re doubling down our efforts to bring you bonus coverage of the Cats and the intel and analysis you can’t get anywhere else. Subscribe now for an inside look at a pivotal offseason for Kenny Brooks and the Kentucky women’s basketball program, along with access to KSBoard and House of Blue, the most vibrant message board communities in BBN. Join the club right now for just $1.