Georgia's weaknesses turned into strengths during win over Kentucky

Georgia came into Rupp Arena on Tuesday night as one of the lowest-assisting teams and one of the worst three-point shooting teams in the entire Southeastern Conference. Those weaknesses were turned into strengths throughout the course of the Bulldogs’ 86-78 upset win over Kentucky.

Entering the game, Georgia was averaging only 12 assists per contest in SEC play. The Bulldogs were also shooting just 31.6 percent from deep against conference foes. Both of those numbers ranked 11th out of 16 teams in the league. But when it was all said and done, Georgia poured in 20 assists against UK while lighting up the ‘Cats from deep to the tune of a 14-31 mark (45.2 percent) from long range.

Those 20 assists were Georgia’s most against an SEC team this season. The 14 three-pointers were the second-most. If you’re wondering, UGA’s 20 assists were tied for the third-most UK has given up to any team all season, while 14 threes marked the second-most allowed by the ‘Cats. To boot, the Bulldogs only turned the ball over seven times against Kentucky, their third-fewest against any opponent all season long.

“This was a great night for Georgia,” Head coach Mark Pope said postgame. “They’re actually the lowest assist per field goal attempt team in our league, and we let them get 20 assists and seven turnovers. They shot 57 percent from the three-point line in the second half. They’re a 30 percent three-point shooting team.

“They take some of the credit for that, certainly, and we also have to take some of the credit for that in terms of our commitment and our team connectedness on the defensive end. Those are tough numbers for us. They’re really tough numbers.”

Granted, Georgia is averaging over 27 three-pointers per game against SEC teams. For the the Bulldogs to fire off 31 of them was no huge surprise. But it was how open so many of those looks were that stood out. Georgia was gifted plenty of open shots from deep due to communication issues or simply a lack of focus. Marcus Millender was 4-5 from deep, Blue Cain was 3-5, Jeremiah Wilikinson was 3-8, and Kanon Catchings was 2-5.

Those are Georgia’s four best three-point shooters, and Kentucky let them shoot a combined 12-23 from beyond the arc.

“It’s going to be hard to win when you let people shoot that well,” Pope added.

And that proved to be the case for the Wildcats.

