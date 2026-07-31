Get to know Ousmane N'Diaye a little bit better

Thursday afternoon was the first time we truly heard from Ousmane N’Diaye, one of the new additions for Kentucky’s upcoming 2026-27 season. Rocking a blue UK shirt, the seven-foot native of Senegal sat down with a handful of local reporters for about 20 minutes, answering questions about his life and basketball journey as we all tried to learn a little bit more about how he made his way from West Africa to Lexington.

Let’s run through some of the notes from his interview with the UK media. He was quiet at first, but quickly settled in after a couple of laughs. I have a feeling the Big Blue Nation is going to like this young man.

N’Diaye is a 22-year-old from Dakar, Senegal. His childhood was focused on soccer, but as he began to grow early into his teenage years, basketball called for him. He soon found himself playing at a basketball academy around 13 or 14. After quickly out-talenting his peers, N’Diaye began playing against “grown-ups” before his first professional opportunity arrived.

His childhood was focused on soccer, but as he began to grow early into his teenage years, basketball called for him. He soon found himself playing at a basketball academy around 13 or 14. After quickly out-talenting his peers, N’Diaye began playing against “grown-ups” before his first professional opportunity arrived. At 15 years old, N’Diaye moved to Germany without any of his family. He then played in Spain for roughly three years before winding up in Italy this past season. He typically only returns home once per year, either to suit up for the Senegalese national team (he was most recently there this past February) or during the summer. “If you want something, you got to sacrifice something, too. So I was ready to do that,” he said of leaving home at such a young age.

He then played in Spain for roughly three years before winding up in Italy this past season. He typically only returns home once per year, either to suit up for the Senegalese national team (he was most recently there this past February) or during the summer. “If you want something, you got to sacrifice something, too. So I was ready to do that,” he said of leaving home at such a young age. N’Diaye speaks six languages: German, French, English, Spanish, a little Italian, and Wolof, which is the most popular language spoken in Senegal. Whenever he moves to a new country, he enjoys picking up on the local dialect. “It takes time. But I like learning new languages,” he said.

German, French, English, Spanish, a little Italian, and Wolof, which is the most popular language spoken in Senegal. Whenever he moves to a new country, he enjoys picking up on the local dialect. “It takes time. But I like learning new languages,” he said. N’Diaye has plenty of hobbies, but one sticks out. Like most his age, he has fun playing video games and watching sports (soccer, basketball, and tennis, in particular). But he also likes to read and even started painting once he moved to Spain. Nothing crazy, he says, but he has a painting setup that he uses to put on his creativity hat.

Like most his age, he has fun playing video games and watching sports (soccer, basketball, and tennis, in particular). But he also likes to read and even started painting once he moved to Spain. Nothing crazy, he says, but he has a painting setup that he uses to put on his creativity hat. Don’t let Louisville fans know this, but N’Diaye was inspired to play basketball by Gorgui Dieng , who is also a native of Senegal and played three years with the Cardinals in 2010-13. Dieng went on to be a first-round NBA Draft pick, keeping his career going for 10 years with four different franchises. N’Diaye won’t let that affect how he feels about Louisville, though. He already knows all about the UK-UL rivalry. “That’s the first thing they told me when I got here,” he said.

, who is also a native of Senegal and played three years with the Cardinals in 2010-13. Dieng went on to be a first-round NBA Draft pick, keeping his career going for 10 years with four different franchises. N’Diaye won’t let that affect how he feels about Louisville, though. He already knows all about the UK-UL rivalry. “That’s the first thing they told me when I got here,” he said. Kentucky coaches challenged N’Diaye to a soccer penalty contest. “At some point, the coach was challenging me that he could make a penalty against me as the goalkeeper. And I said there’s no chance because they don’t really know how to kick the ball. So after one practice they just brought a soccer ball and we kind of kick it and I was the goalie and nobody really did score on me. So that was kind of fun, too.”

“At some point, the coach was challenging me that he could make a penalty against me as the goalkeeper. And I said there’s no chance because they don’t really know how to kick the ball. So after one practice they just brought a soccer ball and we kind of kick it and I was the goalie and nobody really did score on me. So that was kind of fun, too.” N’Diaye is all in on the “Ouzi” nickname that his teammates quickly gave him. “Yeah, Ouzi, it’s pretty cool,” he said. His teammates are already screaming it during practice after he makes shots. You’ll be hearing it plenty in Rupp Arena this season.

If these summer player interviews have taught us anything, it’s that there are some really fun personalities on next season’s group. N’Diaye is one of them. Dive into the video below to hear his full interview from Thursday.

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