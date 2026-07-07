Get ready for Kentucky Takeover Day on SEC Network

Got plans on Wednesday? Cancel ’em. July 8 is officially Kentucky Takeover Day on SEC Network, and you, Big Blue Nation, are invited to the 24-hour party.

The SEC has been rolling through its school-specific marathons, including Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida and Georgia from July 3 through July 7. Now, it’s the Wildcats’ turn, starting at midnight ET and running through the late hours of Thursday evening, covering six sports and 11 events from the 2025-26 season.

It was a year of highs and lows, but what made the cut for the top SEC highlights? This is what the conference network went with this go-around.

12 a.m. ET – Kentucky baseball vs. No. 15 Auburn (5-4 W) Bat Cats score five early runs and hold off the Tigers from scoring with tying and winning runs in scoring position with two outs

3 a.m. ET – Kentucky men’s basketball vs. No. 25 Vanderbilt (91-77 W) Collin Chandler scores a career-high 23 points while Otega Oweh adds 23 to split the regular-season series after a blowout loss in Nashville earlier in conference play

5 a.m. ET – Kentucky football vs. Auburn (10-3 W) The Wildcats’ first SEC win of the season to avoid 0-6 start in the conference, temporarily saving Mark Stoops’ job

8 a.m. ET – Kentucky women’s soccer vs. No. 8 South Carolina (3-2 W) Three first-half goals allow Kentucky to earn its best win of the season in the regular season finale at Bell Soccer Complex

10 a.m. ET – Kentucky women’s basketball vs. No. 5 Oklahoma (63-57 W) Down 13 points, Tonie Morgan leads the Wildcats to a double-digit comeback victory with 21 points while Clara Strack adds an 18-point, 12-rebound double-double. It was the team’s second top-five win of the season to move to 16-2 on the year

12 p.m. ET – Kentucky women’s gymnastics vs. No. 12 Auburn (197.325-196.275 W) Kentucky puts together its most complete performance of the season to pull off the upset for the Wildcats’ first SEC win of the year

1:30 p.m. ET – All-Access: Kentucky Spring Football Will Stein takes fans behind the scenes of his first spring coaching the Wildcats, from early practices and coaches’ meetings, all the way through the Spring Game

2 p.m. ET – Kentucky baseball vs. Vanderbilt Braxton Van Cleave steps up to the plate with just one hit on the season, down 0-2 in the count with two outs, Bat Cats down 2-1 at Kentucky Crowd Park — walk-off grand slam, UK wins 5-2.

5 p.m. ET – Kentucky men’s basketball vs. No. 25 Tennessee It’s not the denim, it’s what’s in ’em. Otega Oweh scores 21 points as Kentucky pulls off a second double-digit comeback victory and three straight wins with eight of nine.

7 p.m. ET – Kentucky volleyball vs. No. 3 Texas, SEC Tournament Championship A reverse sweep of the ages, the Wildcats overcome an 0-2 deficit to storm back and beat the Longhorns 3-2 to win the SEC Tournament Championship and complete the perfect 15-0 conference season

9 p.m. ET – Kentucky football vs. Florida (38-7 W) The Wildcats take advantage of four Gator turnovers as Seth McGowan runs for two touchdowns and Dante Dowdell adds a 65-yard score to give UK its first home SEC win and second straight after beating Auburn on the Plains the week before



What was your favorite moment this past season for UK Athletics? There were certainly some good ones.

Make sure you have SEC Network rolling all day Wednesday—it’s a whole lot of blue and white.