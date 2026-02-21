Get ready for Kentucky vs Auburn with the KSR Pregame Show at 6 o'clock

Your University of Kentucky Wildcats play Auburn on the Wildcats’ last weekend road trip of the regular season. Both teams enter the matchup on a losing skid, needing a win to stop the bleeding and bolster their NCAA resumes.

The Tigers are a slight home favorite in the desert, but Kentucky has played well in this spot in the past. Is there any road magic left in Mark Pope’s second season? We’ll find out when the game tips off at 8:30 on ESPN.

Go Cats. Beat Auburn.

Kentucky vs. Auburn: How to Watch, Listen