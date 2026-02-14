Get ready for Kentucky vs. Florida with the KSR Pregame Show
Winners of eight of nine games, Kentucky is on the road looking for another victory in the SEC. However, today’s challenge may be the toughest, playing first-place Florida in Gainesville. The Gators are KenPom’s fifth-rated team in the country and a 13.5-point favorite over the Wildcats.
Still, Kentucky is rolling through conference play and peaking at the right time. Mark Pope’s team turned things around from a bad start to the year, and can take another huge step forward with an upset today in the O-Dome.
How will it play out? Tune in to the KSR Pregame Show with Matt Jones, Ryan Lemond, and Drew Franklin. They’re live from 12:30-1:30 p.m. in Lexington and Matt’s remote location.
To hear the show, listen locally on 630 WLAP in Lexington or 840 WHAS in Louisville, or stream the show anywhere in the world on iHeartRadio. Call in at (859) 280-2287 (CATS) to join the show and share your predictions.
Go Cats. Beat the Gators.
Listen to the KSR Pregame Show
No. 25 Kentucky vs. No. 14 Florida: How to Watch, Listen
- Tipoff: Saturday, 3:00 p.m. ET
- TV: ABC (Karl Ravech, Jimmy Dykes)
- Local Radio: UK Sports Network (Tom Leach, Goose Givens)
- AM: 840 WHAS, 630 WLAP
- FM: 98.1 WBUL
- Online: iHeart Radio
- Sirius XM: 385
