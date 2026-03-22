Get ready for Kentucky vs. Iowa State by listening to KSR
Kentucky‘s second-round game against Iowa State is just hours away. Before it begins, the KSR Pregame Show will preview the matchup and Kentucky’s shot at taking down the Cyclones to advance to the second weekend of the tournament.
Matt Jones and Ryan Lemond are in St. Louis for the show, which begins at noon and runs for one hour until the UK Sports Network broadcast takes over at 1:00 p.m. ET. Tune in on 630 WLAP in Lexington or 840 WHAS in Louisville, or stream the show anywhere in the world on iHeartRadio.
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Tipoff time
UK vs. Iowa State will be a Sunday matinee
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You can also call 859-280-2287 (CATS) to talk to the guys and share your predictions for the game and the rest of the tournament.
Go Cats. Survive and advance.
Listen to the KSR Pregame Show
No. 7 Kentucky vs. No. 2 Iowa State: How to Watch
- Tipoff: 2:45 p.m. ET
- TV: CBS (Spero Dedes, Jim Spanarkel, Jon Rothstein)
- Local Radio: UK Sports Network (Tom Leach, Goose Givens)
- AM: 840 WHAS, 630 WLAP
- FM: 98.1 WBUL
- Online: iHeart Radio
- Sirius XM: 201
You can also follow along on the KSR LIVE BLOG, which will start a few hours before tipoff, and join the conversation on KSBoard.
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