Get ready for Kentucky vs. LSU with KSR. Starting an hour earlier!
Kentucky playing the Wednesday morning game in Nashville has thrown off the routine. Normally, today is an off day in Nashville, and the Wildcats would debut in the SEC Tournament later this week. But, this season had other plans, so KSR and the rest of Big Blue Nation are having to adjust.
So, today, your morning Kentucky Sports Radio listening will begin one hour earlier, starting at 9 a.m. ET. Matt Jones and Ryan Lemond are joining Shannon The Dude and Billy Rutledge during the KSR Preshow time slot, then the KSR Pregame Show begins at 10 a.m. and runs up until the UK Sports Network takes over at 11 a.m.
For you listeners, you likely won’t even notice the difference between the shows. That’s more on the back end, though. You just need to know to tune in at 9 a.m. on Wednesday morning for 120 minutes of KSR before Kentucky vs. LSU. They’ll preview the game and get you ready for the action from a remote location.
Tomorrow, KSR takes over Tin Roof. Make sense? 9 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. today. No public show. Tin Roof tomorrow, win or lose.
Go Cats. Beat LSU.
Listen to KSR online
|Market
|Call Letters
|Dial
|Time
|ASHLAND
|WCMI
|93.3 FM T
|Live
|ASHLAND
|WCMI
|1340 AM
|Live
|BENTON
|WCBL
|1290 AM
|Live
|BOWLING GREEN
|WKCT
|930 AM
|Live
|BOWLING GREEN
|WKCT
|104.1 FM T
|Live
|CAMPBELLSVILLE
|WTCO
|1450 AM
|Live
|CAMPBELLSVILLE
|WTCO
|106.7 FM T
|Live
|CINCINNATI
|WSAI
|1360 AM
|6P-8P
|COLUMBIA
|WAIN
|1270 AM
|Live
|COLUMBIA
|WAIN
|101.9 FM T
|Live
|CYNTHIANA
|WCYN
|1400 AM
|Live
|CYNTHIANA
|WCYN
|101.3 FM T
|Live
|DANVILLE
|WHIR
|1230 AM
|Live
|DANVILLE
|WHIR
|103.9 FM T
|Live
|ELIZABETHTOWN
|WIEL
|1400 AM
|Live
|ELIZABETHTOWN
|WIEL
|106.1 FM T
|Live
|HENDERSON/EVANSVILLE
|WREF
|97.7 FM
|Live
|GLASGOW
|WCLU
|1490 AM
|Live
|GLASGOW
|WCLU
|103.1 FM T
|Live
|GLASGOW
|WCDS
|1230 AM
|Live
|GLASGOW
|WCDS
|104.7 FM T
|Live
|HARLAN
|WTUK
|105.1 FM
|Live
|HOPKINSVILLE
|WHOP
|1230 AM
|Live
|HOPKINSVILLE
|WHOP
|99.3 FM T
|Live
|IRVINE
|WIRV
|1550 AM
|Live
|IRVINE
|WIRV
|99.3 FM T
|Live
|JAMESTOWN
|WJRS
|104.9 FM
|Live
|LANCASTER
|WZXI
|1280 AM
|Live
|LANCASTER
|WZXI
|95.5 FM T
|Live
|LEITCHFIELD
|WMTL
|870 AM
|10A-12N CST
|LEITCHFIELD
|WMTL
|103.9 FM T
|10A-12N CST
|LEXINGTON
|WLAP
|630 AM
|Live
|LEXINGTON
|WLAP
|94.5 FM HD2
|Live
|LONDON
|WFTG
|1400 AM
|Live
|LONDON
|WFTG
|106.9 FM T
|Live
|LOUISVILLE
|WKRD
|790 AM
|Live
|MADISONVILLE
|WFMW
|730 AM
|Live
|MADISONVILLE
|WFMW
|107.7 FM T
|Live
|MAYSVILLE
|WFTM
|1240 AM
|Live
|MAYFIELD
|WPAD
|101.7 FM T
|Live
|MIDDLESBORO
|WFXY
|1490 AM
|Live
|MIDDLESBORO
|WFXY
|98.3 FM
|Live
|MONTICELLO
|WKYM
|101.7 FM
|Live
|MORGANFIELD
|WUCO
|1550 AM
|Live
|MORGANFIELD
|WUCO
|107.7 FM T
|Live
|OWENSBORO
|WLME
|102.7FM
|Live
|PADUCAH
|WPAD
|1560 AM
|Live
|PADUCAH
|WPAD
|99.5 FM T
|Live
|PAINTSVILLE
|WKYH
|600 AM
|Live
|PAINTSVILLE
|WKYH
|99.3 FM T
|Live
|PIKEVILLE
|WPKE
|103.1
|Live
|SOMERSET
|WSFC
|1240 AM
|Live
|WHITESBURG
|WTCW
|920 AM
|Live
|WHITESBURG
|WTCW
|95.1 FM T
|Live
|WHITLEY CITY
|WHAY
|98.3 FM
|Live
|55 Radio Affiliates
|33 Markets
