Get ready for Kentucky vs. LSU with KSR. Starting an hour earlier!

Kentucky playing the Wednesday morning game in Nashville has thrown off the routine. Normally, today is an off day in Nashville, and the Wildcats would debut in the SEC Tournament later this week. But, this season had other plans, so KSR and the rest of Big Blue Nation are having to adjust.

So, today, your morning Kentucky Sports Radio listening will begin one hour earlier, starting at 9 a.m. ET. Matt Jones and Ryan Lemond are joining Shannon The Dude and Billy Rutledge during the KSR Preshow time slot, then the KSR Pregame Show begins at 10 a.m. and runs up until the UK Sports Network takes over at 11 a.m.

For you listeners, you likely won’t even notice the difference between the shows. That’s more on the back end, though. You just need to know to tune in at 9 a.m. on Wednesday morning for 120 minutes of KSR before Kentucky vs. LSU. They’ll preview the game and get you ready for the action from a remote location.

Tomorrow, KSR takes over Tin Roof. Make sense? 9 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. today. No public show. Tin Roof tomorrow, win or lose.

Go Cats. Beat LSU.