Get ready for Kentucky vs. LSU with KSR. Starting an hour earlier!

Drew Franklinby: Drew Franklin42 minutes agoDrewFranklinKSR

Kentucky playing the Wednesday morning game in Nashville has thrown off the routine. Normally, today is an off day in Nashville, and the Wildcats would debut in the SEC Tournament later this week. But, this season had other plans, so KSR and the rest of Big Blue Nation are having to adjust.

So, today, your morning Kentucky Sports Radio listening will begin one hour earlier, starting at 9 a.m. ET. Matt Jones and Ryan Lemond are joining Shannon The Dude and Billy Rutledge during the KSR Preshow time slot, then the KSR Pregame Show begins at 10 a.m. and runs up until the UK Sports Network takes over at 11 a.m.

For you listeners, you likely won’t even notice the difference between the shows. That’s more on the back end, though. You just need to know to tune in at 9 a.m. on Wednesday morning for 120 minutes of KSR before Kentucky vs. LSU. They’ll preview the game and get you ready for the action from a remote location.

Tomorrow, KSR takes over Tin Roof. Make sense? 9 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. today. No public show. Tin Roof tomorrow, win or lose.

Go Cats. Beat LSU.

Listen to KSR online

MarketCall LettersDialTime
ASHLANDWCMI93.3 FM TLive
ASHLANDWCMI1340 AMLive
BENTONWCBL1290 AMLive
BOWLING GREENWKCT930 AMLive
BOWLING GREENWKCT104.1 FM TLive
CAMPBELLSVILLEWTCO1450 AMLive
CAMPBELLSVILLEWTCO106.7 FM TLive
CINCINNATIWSAI1360 AM6P-8P
COLUMBIAWAIN1270 AMLive
COLUMBIAWAIN101.9 FM TLive
CYNTHIANAWCYN1400 AMLive
CYNTHIANAWCYN101.3 FM TLive
DANVILLEWHIR1230 AMLive
DANVILLEWHIR103.9 FM TLive
ELIZABETHTOWNWIEL1400 AMLive
ELIZABETHTOWNWIEL106.1 FM TLive
HENDERSON/EVANSVILLEWREF97.7 FMLive
GLASGOWWCLU1490 AMLive
GLASGOWWCLU103.1 FM TLive
GLASGOWWCDS1230 AMLive
GLASGOWWCDS104.7 FM TLive
HARLANWTUK105.1 FMLive
HOPKINSVILLEWHOP1230 AMLive
HOPKINSVILLEWHOP99.3 FM TLive
IRVINEWIRV1550 AMLive
IRVINEWIRV99.3 FM TLive
JAMESTOWNWJRS104.9 FMLive
LANCASTERWZXI1280 AMLive
LANCASTERWZXI95.5 FM TLive
LEITCHFIELDWMTL870 AM10A-12N CST
LEITCHFIELDWMTL103.9 FM T10A-12N CST
LEXINGTONWLAP630 AMLive
LEXINGTONWLAP94.5 FM HD2Live
LONDONWFTG1400 AMLive
LONDONWFTG106.9 FM TLive
LOUISVILLEWKRD790 AMLive
MADISONVILLEWFMW730 AMLive
MADISONVILLEWFMW107.7 FM TLive
MAYSVILLEWFTM1240 AMLive
MAYFIELDWPAD101.7 FM TLive
MIDDLESBOROWFXY1490 AMLive
MIDDLESBOROWFXY98.3 FMLive
MONTICELLOWKYM101.7 FMLive
MORGANFIELDWUCO1550 AMLive
MORGANFIELDWUCO107.7 FM TLive
OWENSBOROWLME102.7FMLive
PADUCAHWPAD1560 AMLive
PADUCAHWPAD99.5 FM TLive
PAINTSVILLEWKYH600 AMLive
PAINTSVILLEWKYH99.3 FM TLive
PIKEVILLEWPKE103.1Live
SOMERSETWSFC1240 AMLive
WHITESBURGWTCW920 AMLive
WHITESBURGWTCW95.1 FM TLive
WHITLEY CITYWHAY98.3 FMLive




55 Radio Affiliates


33 Markets


2026-03-11