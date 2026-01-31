Get ready for the Cats vs. the Hogs in Fayetteville with KSR Pregame Show
It’s here. Kentucky‘s game at Arkansas. A reunion with John Calipari and several other supporting cast members from Calipari’s time in Lexington. His Hogs are ranked 15th in the country and in contention for first place in the SEC, while Kentucky limps into Fayetteville following that blowout loss at Vandy earlier in the week.
Morale is low around Big Blue Nation, but Kentucky fans have seen John Calipari lose many a game in this spot. Can Mark Pope even the score by returning the favor in their second meeting, this time in Cal’s chicken factory?
Top 10
- 1Hot
Staff Predictions
UK vs. Arkansas
- 2Hot
Junior Day
BIG recruiting weekend for Will Stein
- 3Trending
Jayden Quaintance
is in "Full Shutdown Mode"
- 4
Bracketology
UK trending down 📉
- 5
CJ Rosser
5-Star Phenom joins HCTB.
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
We’ll find out soon. But first, the KSR Pregame Show is live from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Matt Jones, Ryan Lemond, and Drew Franklin will preview the game, talk about the reunion, and take calls from the listening audience.
To hear the show, listen locally on 630 WLAP in Lexington or 840 WHAS in Louisville, or stream the show anywhere in the world on iHeartRadio. Call in at (859) 280-2287 (CATS) to join in and share your predictions.
Go Cats.
Listen to the KSR Pregame Show
Kentucky vs. No. 15 Arkansas: How to Watch, Listen
- Tipoff: 6:30 p.m. ET
- TV: ESPN (Dave Pasch, Fran Fraschilla)
- Local Radio: UK Sports Network (Tom Leach, Goose Givens)
- AM: 840 WHAS, 630 WLAP
- FM: 98.1 WBUL
- Online: iHeart Radio
- Sirius XM: 385
Discuss This Article
Comments have moved.
Join the conversation and talk about this article and all things Kentucky Sports in the new KSR Message Board.
KSBoard