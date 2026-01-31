Get ready for the Cats vs. the Hogs in Fayetteville with KSR Pregame Show

It’s here. Kentucky‘s game at Arkansas. A reunion with John Calipari and several other supporting cast members from Calipari’s time in Lexington. His Hogs are ranked 15th in the country and in contention for first place in the SEC, while Kentucky limps into Fayetteville following that blowout loss at Vandy earlier in the week.

Morale is low around Big Blue Nation, but Kentucky fans have seen John Calipari lose many a game in this spot. Can Mark Pope even the score by returning the favor in their second meeting, this time in Cal’s chicken factory?

We’ll find out soon. But first, the KSR Pregame Show is live from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Matt Jones, Ryan Lemond, and Drew Franklin will preview the game, talk about the reunion, and take calls from the listening audience.

To hear the show, listen locally on 630 WLAP in Lexington or 840 WHAS in Louisville, or stream the show anywhere in the world on iHeartRadio. Call in at (859) 280-2287 (CATS) to join in and share your predictions.

Kentucky vs. No. 15 Arkansas: How to Watch, Listen