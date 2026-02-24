Get your wallets ready, BBN -- another Drake/OVO/Kentucky Basketball crossover is coming
Big Blue Nation may never financially recover at this point — every day it’s something new and intriguing to drop a pretty penny on, usually scratching that nostalgic itch. We just got through the denim wave with the “Unparalled Tradition” typo jean jackets, Nike Book 2s, Converse CONS Blue and all of the t-shirts and sweatshirts that came with it from Nike. The Mark Pope era has sparked a resurgence of vintage apparel in general, both with decades-old gear coming out of the closet or being remade and sold.
Now, another hit to the wallet is coming this spring, thanks to our five-time Grammy Award-winning friend Drake of October’s Very Own.
Kentucky was one of five schools to partner with the superstar’s fashion company, OVO, on a limited-edition apparel release that included a letterman jacket, a hoodie, shorts and a hat back in 2023. Rob Dillingham was even a brand ambassador at the time to promote the line. That came after the Wildcats went to Drake’s $100M mansion in Toronto during the 2023 GLOBL JAM, swimming in his pool and getting shots up in his private indoor gym during the afternoon backyard cookout.
Then Drake’s basketball-specific brand through Nike, NOCTA, partnered with Kentucky for sneakers and apparel. Players and coaches still regularly wear the gear as part of their shootaround/pregame rotation.
Up next? A combination of the nostalgia we love today and the brand partnership we’ve loved since Drake started rocking Kentucky blue way back when.
Over on the official OVO website, OctobersVeryOwn.com, a new UK track jacket is one of the items featured in the upcoming Spring 2026 collection — and it’s certain to be a hit with Big Blue Nation.
Why? Well, it celebrates Kentucky’s 1998 national championship with the old UK logo on one side of the chest, then Drake’s trademark OVO owl on the other.
Take a look:
For now, that’s all we know. No details on a release date, cost or other UK-specific items in the collection. Will there be other championship gear for other beloved Wildcats? More ’98-specific apparel? As always, we’ll keep you updated whenever we learn more.
The last run of apparel in ’23 was, well, expensive. Really, really expensive — the varsity jacket went for $698, followed by the hoodie at $148, shorts at $98 and the hat at $58. But it went quickly and fans are still rocking it at every game.
It was a good look, to their credit, but be prepared for your wallet to take a hit when the collection is released.
Start saving now, BBN.
