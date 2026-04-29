Giving Justin McBride his due after his Tuesday commitment to Kentucky

It certainly doesn’t feel like it, but Kentucky did get some good news on Tuesday. James Madison forward Justin McBride committed roughly half an hour before Tyran Stokes’ announcement, becoming the eleventh member of Kentucky’s 2026-27 roster.

The timing of the announcement was abysmal, the program’s attempt to cushion the potential backlash from Stokes’ decision. Regardless of what Stokes decided, it was unfair to McBride to roll the commitment out this way. He deserved his own moment free of the Stokes drama, and instead was thrown ahead of the fire. Hopefully, it’s something we look back at later as just a regrettable start to what turns out to be a very good year in Lexington, because there is a lot to be excited about with this addition.

With a bad Tuesday in the rearview mirror, let’s give McBride his due. It’s time to learn more about Kentucky’s new power forward, a valuable piece at the four spot, and, from the sounds of it, someone who might become a fan favorite in Lexington.

Texas standout with Team USA experience

McBride hails from Plano, Texas, a suburb of Dallas. He was a top 125 player in the 2023 class in the Rivals’ Industry Ranking and spent part of his high school career at Oak Hill Academy before returning to Plano. The summer before his junior year, he helped Team USA win a gold medal in the 2021 FIBA U16 Americas Championship in Xalapa, Mexico, averaging 7.7 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.8 blocks, and 1.0 steals over six games. In 2022, he attended USA Basketball Junior National Team mini-camps; during one of them, he played alongside Brandon Garrison, his future teammate at Oklahoma State.

In the fall of 2022, McBride signed with Oklahoma State, choosing the Cowboys over Arizona State and Missouri. He also held offers from Arkansas, Colorado State, Kansas, Kansas State, Missouri, TCU, and UNLV. Before leaving Plano, McBride opened up about his experience at Oak Hill and how it opened his eyes to what he needed to do to elevate his game. He said that returning to Plano was emotional as he tried to re-earn the trust of his former teammates.

“So many critics, you know, people texting me, blowing up my phone, saying, yo Justin, why did you leave, why did you leave that stage? Coming back, playing that first game — you know, this is really a family. Last year’s team had a lot of seniors, so I had to get their respect. I had to hoop a little bit. But just knowing they were a family, but after that game, all at once, I just broke down crying because I felt the family. I was back home.”

Frequently featured on Brandon Garrison’s TikTok feed

In Stillwater, McBride played with Brandon Garrison, also in his freshman season with the Cowboys. He didn’t play as much as BG, appearing in 24 games and averaging only 2.5 points and 1.5 rebounds in 6.4 minutes per outing; however, he made frequent appearances on BG’s TikTok to show off his dance moves — and some takeaway food.

McBride was the youngest active player in the Big 12 that season, only turning 18 on July 25, 2023. Like Garrison, he entered the transfer portal after Oklahoma State fired Mike Boynton in March 2024.

Played for Preston Spradlin at JMU

McBride found his footing at Nevada, appearing in 33 games and starting three. He averaged 7.8 points and 4.3 rebounds on 52.2% shooting, scoring in double digits in 11 games. After his sophomore season, he hopped in the portal and wound up at James Madison, his third school in as many years.

With the Dukes, McBride played under Preston Spradlin, the former Morehead State coach who spent five seasons on Kentucky’s staff at the start of the John Calipari era. McBride flourished at JMU, starting 30 of 31 games and averaging 15.3 points and 5.6 rebounds in 27.1 minutes per game. He scored in double digits in 22 games, 20+ in ten games, and 30+ in two games. He shot 49.4% from the field and 40% from three-point range. The volume on that latter figure soared, from 0.4 made three-pointers on 1.8 attempts per game at Nevada to 1.2 made threes on 3.1 attempts at James Madison. That said, he was somewhat turnover-prone, finishing with more turnovers (55) than assists (65).

Here is how a Sun Belt coach described McBride’s game to Jeff Goodman:

Strengths: “Shot making, can stretch the floor and shoot threes at a good clip, can finish with both hands, really strong physical stretch 4, good touch, good IQ, knows how to score the ball, good rebounder, can guard 1-4.”

Weaknesses: “Passing, turnovers/ decision making, ball handling, consistency as a 3-point shooter, defensive effort—has the ability to guard but not always interested in doing so, can’t guard 5 men, left hand in general, effort.”

Versatility at the four spot

McBride joins Senegalese forward Ousamene N’Diaye at the four spot on next season’s roster, with N’Diaye likely penciled in as the starter. The two players couldn’t be more different in stature, McBride at 6’7″, 240 lbs., and N’Diaye at 6’11”, 210 lbs.; however, both can hit threes, a plus in Mark Pope’s system. The power forward spot now has some depth and versatility to pair with Malachi Moreno, with N’Diaye bringing length and McBride bringing physicality.

A team-first player eager to get back on the big stage

By all accounts, McBride is a great kid with a team-first mentality and a good work ethic. He was on the right track at James Madison, and, with the right guidance and commitment, could develop into a valuable role player at Kentucky, ala Ansley Almonor. A few times in his career, first at high school at Oak Hill and later in college at Oklahoma State and Nevada State, McBride played for big-name programs and had to redirect. He is determined not to waste his biggest opportunity yet.

“The biggest thing was to get back to high-major,” he told Jacob Polacheck. “With Mark Pope, the values of what he wants, playing that four-man, and being able to push the ball, and stretch the floor. I can be that shooting factor and make a big impact there. I appreciate that he let me get the opportunity to be there.”

“For the Kentucky fans, you’re getting a person that’s determined to win and buy in. I want the fans to be there for us. I can’t wait to jump aboard and get ready to play there.”

BBN is excited for you to get here, too, even if the takeoff was a little bumpy.