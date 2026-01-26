Go Inside Rupp Arena During the Snow Day Kentucky Win over Ole Miss
loading...
You never know when they're coming, but Jasper Johnson's red-hot scoring runs always come at the most convenient times for Kentucky and bring the...Read Full Story
For nearly a decade, there was a constant in the Kentucky football program: quality linebacker play. The Wildcats needed to re-establish that...Read Full Story
Kentucky and Ole Miss engaged in a slobber-knocker on Saturday. The early tip-time may have helped set the tone early, yet the Cats still did enough...Read Full Story
Sometimes you have to win ugly. Saturday's basketball game between the Kentucky Wildcats and Ole Miss Rebels won't win any awards. Neither team shot...Read Full Story
The Boston Celtics did not have high expectations entering this season. Jayson Tatum was recovering from an Achilles injury and new ownership shed...Read Full Story
The Kentucky Wildcats had two orders of business today: defeat Ole Miss to extend their winning streak to five games, then get home and ride out the...Read Full Story
Like jumping into a pool off the high-dive, Deone Walker made a big splash during his first season of professional football. The former Kentucky...Read Full Story
Kentucky has high expectations entering the 2026 college baseball season. The Bat Cats are fresh off three consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances...Read Full Story
Discuss This Article
Comments have moved.
Join the conversation and talk about this article and all things Kentucky Sports in the new KSR Message Board.
KSBoard