Go Inside Rupp Arena for the Big Kentucky Win over Vanderbilt

Kentucky was desperate for a W. Things did not go well during the road trip to Vanderbilt. Could the Cats receive some vengeance at Rupp Arena? That’s exactly what happened with a huge win over the Commodores, and Steven Peake’s camera was rolling for another KSR Road Trip vlog.

A few days before the game, Kentucky called for a Blue & White Out. It was difficult to discern just how well it worked on the ESPN broadcast, but Peake made it clear that the Rupp Arena crowd understood the assignment.

The fans received quite a treat from the Wildcats. Instead of sweating it out, the Cats put their foot on the gas early and put it on Vandy from start to finish. Collin Chandler was en fuego, netting 6-8 three-pointers to score a career-high 23 points. If you thought you were going crazy at home, wait until you see the crowd pops at Rupp Arena.

Allow me to be candid for a moment. Typically, my favorite moments from these KSR Road Trip videos are watching the wide range of emotions from Steven Peake. This time, we’re not enjoying Peake’s frenetic reactions. The only emotion we got from this KSR Road Trip video is joy. Inject it directly into your veins, Big Blue Nation, and relive the spectacular SEC win at Rupp Arena.

More Kentucky News and Views on the KSR YouTube Channel

Kentucky Sports Radio has expanded its coverage of the Wildcats in the most ridiculous manner possible on our YouTube Channel. Here you will be able to find interviews with coaches and players, as well as commentary from the KSR crew. From Rapid Reactions following big events to our lengthy lineup of live shows, subscribe to the KSR YouTube Channel to stay up to date on everything happening around the Big Blue Nation.