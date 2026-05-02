Golden Tempo wins 152nd Kentucky Derby
Golden Tempo has won the Run for the Roses — a historic finish in Kentucky Derby 152 at Churchill Downs, as Cherie DeVaux becomes the first female trainer to ever pull off the victory.
Led by jockey Jose Ortiz, Golden Tempo came from the very back of the pack to shoot up the outside and close in on event favorite Renegade — jockeyed by Ortiz’s brother, Irad Jr. — to pull off the upset as a 23-1 longshot. At the end, it was the Ortiz Brother Exacta for first and second.
Jose Ortiz also won the Kentucky Oaks with Always a Runner, making it the first Oaks/Derby double since Brian Hernandez Jr. did it with Thorpedo Anna and Mystic Dan in 2024.
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Elsewhere, horse racing legend Donna Barton Brothers was on the call for the last time after a quarter-century with NBC with one final Derby. She was the only analyst to pick Golden Tempo on the broadcast before the race — and wound up nailing the selection.
“I’m hoping you become the first female trainer to win the Kentucky Derby,” Brothers told DeVaux before the race.
Little did she know — or a lot she did know, rather.
The celebration from DeVaux is an all-timer:
Take a look at the final results in a Derby we will remember for a long, long time:
- Golden Tempo (19)
- Renegade (1)
- Ocelli (22)
- Chief Wallabee (12)
- Danon Bourbon (7)
- Incredibolt (11)
- Commandment (6)
- Wonder Dean (10)
- So Happy (8)
- Emerging Market (15)
- Further Ado (18)
- Potente (14)
- Six Speed (17)
- Robusta (23)
- Albus (2)
- Intrepido (3)
- Litmus Test (4)
- Pavlovian (16)
This event is simply the best. Nothing compares.
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