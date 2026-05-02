Golden Tempo wins 152nd Kentucky Derby

Golden Tempo has won the Run for the Roses — a historic finish in Kentucky Derby 152 at Churchill Downs, as Cherie DeVaux becomes the first female trainer to ever pull off the victory.

Led by jockey Jose Ortiz, Golden Tempo came from the very back of the pack to shoot up the outside and close in on event favorite Renegade — jockeyed by Ortiz’s brother, Irad Jr. — to pull off the upset as a 23-1 longshot. At the end, it was the Ortiz Brother Exacta for first and second.

Jose Ortiz also won the Kentucky Oaks with Always a Runner, making it the first Oaks/Derby double since Brian Hernandez Jr. did it with Thorpedo Anna and Mystic Dan in 2024.

FROM LAST PLACE TO KENTUCKY DERBY GLORY, WHAT A RACE FOR GOLDEN TEMPO! 🐎



📺 The 152nd Kentucky Derby on NBC and Peacock pic.twitter.com/yUIczKx4SX — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) May 2, 2026

Elsewhere, horse racing legend Donna Barton Brothers was on the call for the last time after a quarter-century with NBC with one final Derby. She was the only analyst to pick Golden Tempo on the broadcast before the race — and wound up nailing the selection.

“I’m hoping you become the first female trainer to win the Kentucky Derby,” Brothers told DeVaux before the race.

Today was Donna Brothers' final time covering the Kentucky Derby for NBC. Before the race, Cherie DeVaux said "it is an honor that you get to do your last walkover with me."



Brothers told DeVaux, "I'm hoping you become the first female trainer to win the Kentucky Derby." pic.twitter.com/2lnFlVVriU — Sports TV News & Updates (@TVSportsUpdates) May 2, 2026

Little did she know — or a lot she did know, rather.

The celebration from DeVaux is an all-timer:

HISTORY IS MADE! @reredevaux wins the Kentucky Derby with Golden Tempo. pic.twitter.com/9iFioi27aD — America'sBestRacing (@ABRLive) May 2, 2026

Take a look at the final results in a Derby we will remember for a long, long time:

Golden Tempo (19) Renegade (1) Ocelli (22) Chief Wallabee (12) Danon Bourbon (7) Incredibolt (11) Commandment (6) Wonder Dean (10) So Happy (8) Emerging Market (15) Further Ado (18) Potente (14) Six Speed (17) Robusta (23) Albus (2) Intrepido (3) Litmus Test (4) Pavlovian (16)

This event is simply the best. Nothing compares.