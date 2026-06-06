Golden Tempo Wins the Belmont Stakes at Saratoga

The 158th running of the Belmont Stakes was unlike many of its predecessors. Far away from Long Island in upstate New York, Saratoga Race Course hosted the third leg of the Triple Crown at a shorter distance than the traditional “Test of a Champion.” Before the race moves back to the newly renovated Belmont Park, we got one more memorable horse race at the Spa.

Plenty of connections chose to skip the Preakness, creating a loaded field for the Belmont Stakes. Golden Tempo returned to defend his Kentucky Derby crown, but a handful of others who raced on the first Saturday in May weren’t going down without a fight.

The Kentucky Derby winner broke poorly from the gate, but it didn’t disrupt Jose Ortiz’s plan. Golden Tempo went to the back of the pack, preparing to close.

The Belmont featured a few rabbits at the front of the pack, who, like in the Derby, set a moderate, but not necessarily fast, pace. Chief Wallabee stalked, then made a move to the lead off the first turn. Bill Mott’s horse looked poised to make a confident stretch run. That’s when the closers crashed the party.

Renegade and Commandment were right alongside Golden Tempo. Cherie DeVaux’s horse proved the Derby win was no fluke, firing ahead of the pack to win the 158th Belmont Stakes by 1.5 lengths.

GOLDEN TEMPO! THE KENTUCKY DERBY WINNER IS THE BELMONT STAKES WINNER TOO! pic.twitter.com/tRfUWOoHaa — At The Races (@AtTheRaces) June 6, 2026

Golden Tempo entered the starting gate at 6-1, an astonishing price for a Derby winner, giving $2 win bettors a $14 payout. Florida Derby winner Commandment finished second ($7.02), with post-time favorite Renegade falling to third.

Cherie DeVaux made history as the first woman to train a Kentucky Derby winner. Now, she’s the first woman with wins in multiple Triple Crown races.

It also marks the second-straight year that the Kentucky Derby winner skipped the Preakness, then went on to win the Belmont, but not as the betting favorite. Even though these two horses missed a chance to win a Triple Crown, their two victories could force a change in the Triple Crown schedule.

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