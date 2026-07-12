Gonzaga lost a star player to Spain while he was practicing in Spokane

Think you had a bad week at the office? Mark Few can assure you his was far worse. One day, he had his starting point guard, with serious breakout-star potential, practicing with the Zags in Spokane. The next, that rising sophomore was packing his bags and heading home to Spain as a signed player in the Liga ACB.

Life comes at you fast.

Mario Saint-Supery averaged 8.6 points, 3.8 assists and 2.8 rebounds as a freshman at Gonzaga last season, starting in 17 games with 14 double-figure outings and a pair of 20-point efforts. The 6-foot-3 newcomer came in as a high-potential, long-term contributor and finished the year scoring 21 points in 31 minutes to lead the Bulldogs past Santa Clara in the WCC Tournament Championship before combining for 67 minutes in two March Madness games for a No. 3 seed.

Saint-Supery was a big part of Few’s roster vision for 2026-27, pairing him with fellow international standout Jack Kayil, who signed from Germany. The latter wound up entering and keeping his name in the 2026 NBA Draft before landing with the Knicks in the second round — tough hit for the Zags, but at least they still had Saint-Supery… for a couple of weeks, anyway.

Valencia Basket announced Saturday it had reached an agreement with Saint-Supery, bringing the talented point guard back to Spain on a four-year deal, leaving Gonzaga with a whole lot of nothing in the backcourt.

Matt Norlander of CBS Sports reports that Saint-Supery’s new deal with Valencia is worth “north of $15 million,” averaging nearly $4 million per season.

“Gonzaga was understandably sideswiped by Mario Saint-Supery’s departure,” he shared on social media.

“Been told Gonzaga was shocked by this decision,” Jeff Goodman added. “Saint-Supery was practicing with the Zags 24 hours ago.”

Saint-Supery’s official statement on the matter? “Zag nation, thanks for everything.”

Oof.

Folks, this would be the equivalent of Kentucky losing Alex Wilkins to the NBA Draft, feeling grateful the Cats still have Zoom Diallo, and then losing him a month into summer workouts. And there are no backup options, aside from maybe a project international guard the Zags could pick up this late in the game, with all the star talent obviously picked over. I mean, it’s mid-July!

With the news, Gonzaga has gone from a potential top-10 team in the preseason rankings to one that is barely deserving of top-25 status at all. Braden Huff is a star and Davis Fogle is a solid returning piece while Massamba Diop was a big-time portal addition, but the Zags are in the Pac-12 now and they’re gonna need some help if they’re gonna win a conference title in their first year in the league. They had better hope 23-year-old French point guard Nathan De Sousa is a hit and Houston transfer Isiah Harwell’s potential as a former five-star becomes production.

If not, the Bulldogs could be in trouble.

Kentucky was scheduled to play Gonzaga this season, but the two sides mutually agreed to cancel the remainder of their six-year series, with two matchups left on the schedule. The Wildcats were set to host the Zags in 2026, followed by the finale at the McCarthey Athletic Center in Spokane in 2027.

It would have been a good revenge opportunity for UK this season given how things unfolded in Nashville back in December. Instead, they’re two ships passing in the night — only GU’s ship is now desperate for guard help.