Good for Mark Stoops and a smart move for Texas

Mark Stoops is back in the SEC after only three months of unemployment. The longtime Kentucky head coach will team up with Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns for the 2026 season, joining Sark’s staff as a special assistant. Stoops could’ve disappeared to a beach, tried his hand at television, or settled into a comfortable retirement around Lexington. Instead, his competitive nature sends him to Texas without taking a year off.

And, honestly, good for him. Good for Texas, too. The move makes sense for both parties.

Why Texas would want him

Mark Stoops took the Kentucky program to new heights, but never to the elite level in the SEC. Still, his teams often put up a fight against those elite teams, especially Georgia. Stoops’ Wildcats never beat the Bulldogs in his 13 seasons, but Kentucky’s defense kept Georgia’s offense in check on several occasions. He consistently made that matchup physical and competitive.

Since Texas joined the SEC, the Longhorns are 0-3 against the Dawgs, including the 2024 SEC Championship game. If you’re Sark, why wouldn’t you want somebody in the building who spent a decade preparing for Kirby Smart? The SEC runs through Athens.

Then there’s the self-scout angle. Last season, Kentucky nearly knocked off No. 21 Texas in overtime in Lexington, holding the Longhorns to just 13 points in regulation. Stoops understands how to disrupt Texas’ offense. Bringing him in-house can only help both sides of the ball.

Why the job makes sense for Stoops

The fit makes sense on Stoops’ end, too. With all of the money he’s still making from UK, he wouldn’t be moving to Austin if it didn’t.

After 13 seasons as the face of a program, Stoops no longer has to carry the entire operation. At Texas, he walks into a contender with a loaded roster, established infrastructure, a ton of money, and national expectations already in place. He can focus on his football assignments without managing every aspect of the program, dialing back those hours he spends at the office and in public each week.

Austin isn’t a bad place to land, either, and it keeps him in the league he knows best.

Just as importantly, he stays out of Will Stein’s path. The Wildcats do not play Texas in Stein’s first season. Had Stoops taken a similar role with a team on Kentucky’s schedule, we’d have the awkward storyline of him game planning against his old school and many of his former players.

This way, Stoops stays out of Kentucky’s way… at least until this year’s SEC Championship game.