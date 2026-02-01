"Got us a little roadkill": Kam Williams and Jaland Lowe celebrate from Lexington

Jaland Lowe and Kam Williams didn’t make the trip to Fayetteville. Lowe is out for the year with the shoulder injury, and Williams is likely done after recent surgery on a broken foot. Still, the two Wildcats were dialed in to support their teammates from home and took to an Instagram live to celebrate the win together after the score went final.

“Got us a little roadkill, feel me?

Those were Kam Williams’ words in reaction to the road W at Arkansas. Sharing a split screen with Lowe, Williams talked his talk from Lexington.

Lowe added, “We the crippled gang. We over here watching from afar.”

It wasn’t just the friendly trash talk, though. We did get news from their Instagram live when Williams confirmed to his social media audience that his recent surgery went well.

Add it to the postgame fun after the Cats shocked the Hogs in Bud Walton.